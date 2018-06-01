Bella Hadid’s Plastic Surgery Denials Fuel Social Media Disbelief

Twitter users say dramatic before-and-after photos suggest the model got a nose job and other cosmetic enhancements.

Bella Hadid, the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, fueled heavy social-media backlash after denying she got plastic surgery or facial fillers.

The controversy erupted when Bella dismissed rampant plastic-surgery speculation, saying she would never alter her face.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” Hadid told InStyle. “We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Before-And-After Photos Suggest Otherwise

However, many on social media pointed out that Bella’s nose looks dramatically different than it did just a couple of years ago.

Stunning before-and-after photo comparisons suggest the small bump Hadid once had on her nose has mysteriously disappeared and the bridge is significantly thinner.

At age 21, Bella’s modeling career is just starting to take off. Her sizzling bikini body and leggy silhouette make her an excellent fashion “clothes-hanger,” since she looks great in just about anything she wears.

Bella has more than 18 million Instagram followers and more than 1 million Twitter followers. Many of them are young girls who idolize Hadid for her beauty and style. But some say her denying that she had plastic surgery is a slap in the face to her young fans.

“Bella Hadid denying she’s had work done is what’s wrong with society. Giving young girls unrealistic expectations to look up to, then pretending it’s all ‘natural.’ There’s nothing wrong with having work done, but own up to it,” singer Megan Mace tweeted.

Other Twitter users agreed, saying Bella’s alleged plastic surgery makeover is as plain as the nose on her face.

Bella Hadid: denies getting a plastic surgery Also Bella Hadid : pic.twitter.com/N1ZspHfsDe — CELEBSGO (@celebsgo) May 31, 2018

Some Twitter fans said Bella’s denials insult their intelligence.

Look, I’m all about doing what you want. But @bellahadid saying she’s had ZERO work done on her face is insulting to anyone with vision. If you were going to be ashamed, then you shouldn’t have done it. It’s ok, girl. #Plasticsurgery #BeforeandAfter #BellaHadid pic.twitter.com/04DYi9uGGD — Pheme (@bloggyblog17) May 31, 2018

Bella hadid's and Kylie Jenner plastic surgery was money well spent. pic.twitter.com/TaEKCWUI4b — Bash ????????‍♂️ (@setrocs929) January 12, 2017

One person said she would boast about the plastic surgery if she were Bella, because “her nose job is a masterpiece.”

Bella hadid denying her plastic surgery is soooo sad, her nose job is a masterpiece I would shout it from the rooftops — ???????? (@cbeauregard8) May 31, 2018

Bella Hadid denying she’s gotten any plastic surgery? Is this a joke? — amy (@ammmye) June 1, 2018

Bella Hadid saying she never had plastic surgery is like me saying I’ve never had a fried cutlet — natalie†randazzo (@natttyicee) June 1, 2018

Ironically, Hadid denied the plastic surgery speculation in the same breath that she admitted having been riddled with insecurities over her face and body as a teen.

“I thought I had such a weird face,” Bella recounted. “I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features.”

Hadid also revealed that she went through severe depression last year, which she blamed on her childhood bullying and her chronic self-consciousness. Being a model, where your entire career is based on your looks, doesn’t help either.

Bella’s plastic-surgery denials mirror those of reality TV star Kylie Jenner, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Kylie vehemently denied getting lip injections for more than a year before finally confessing that she got them in the face of mounting photo evidence suggesting otherwise.