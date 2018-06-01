Kylie Jenner Names New Lip Kit After Her BFF, Jordyn Woods

Kylie is honoring her friends with lip kit names.

Kylie Jenner is paying homage to her best friend, Jordyn Woods, in the most honorable of ways, by naming a lip kit after her. The plus-sized model has been a close and personal friend of Kylie’s for years and was often featured hanging out with Jenner on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Kylie’s spin-off show, Life of Kylie.

Now Kylie is letting Woods know the love is real by naming one of her four new lip kit shades after her. With Kylie being the “Queen of Social Media,” the 20-year-old makeup mogul took to her cosmetics Instagram account to share the news with her fans and makeup lovers everywhere.

Just two days ago, Kylie teased her followers by posting a photo of four new Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit shades, letting fans know the shades will be dropping Friday, June 1, at 3 p.m. PST. Two of the shades are new shades, (one being Jordyn’s) while the other two relaunching are former shades in the older collections (Red Velvet and All Nighter). As for the details on Jordyn’s Lip Kit, the color is a gorgeous cool red shade, in a velvet formula, not Kylie’s usual classic matte texture.

Kylie’s bestie Jordyn isn’t the only one getting her own lip kit though, as reported by Bustle, a few days ago, Kylie announced that another of her close friends will be getting her own shade as well. For fans that tuned into Kylie’s reality show, they may have noticed how close Kylie is with her assistant, Victoria Villarroel.

Kylie helped Villarroel get engaged back in 2016, as reported by Bustle, proving that the two share a close and personal bond aside from a working relationship. As for Villarroel’s shade, it’s also a gorgeous cool red, and Kylie told her followers in her Instagram story that it’s a sister shade to Jordyn’s.

However, unlike Jordyn’s shade being a velvet texture, Villarroel’s lip kit will have a matte formula. As for the price of the lip kits, as of press time, matte lip kits retail for $29 and velvet lip kits cost $27.

Both Villarroel and Woods were present when Kylie took a pregnancy test and learned that she was expecting her daughter, Stormi. Woods gave Kylie and her daughter Stormi a heartfelt message at the beginning of Kylie’s baby announcement video, revealing that she was right by Kylie’s side at the time she discovered the news. Kylie released the video on YouTube days after giving birth in February.

Aside from being Kylie’s best friend, the 20-year-old model has worked with successful plus-size fashion brands like ASOS, and can be seen often posted up alongside her bestie on social media. Now with Woods getting her very own lip kit, she joins Kylie’s sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as mom Kris, who have all had lip kits named after them.