Amber Lulu Sex Tape Scandal: Girlfriend Of Rapper Prezzo Apologizes After Explicit Video Hits The Internet

The video has prompted backlash and drawn headlines across Africa.

Amber Lulu is the victim of a sex tape leak, and the socialite girlfriend of rapper Prezzo is now issuing a public apology.

The explicit video hit the internet this week, showing the Tanzanian model with another man, The-Star reported. The embarrassing video quickly went viral, drawing worldwide headlines about the rapper known as the “Kenyan bad boy” and his now-fraught relationship.

After the sex tape was released, Amber Lulu quickly issued an apology, saying that she had no feelings for the man in the video and that she was sorry that it had happened. She also revealed that the video has brought tension in the relationship.

“I thought about Prezzo,” Amber Lulu said of the video’s release. “He is the man I’m in a relationship with. I disappointed him. We’ve started arguing, even with his friends and family.”

The relationship between Prezzo and Amber Lulu has long been fodder for gossip, and they have been through ups and downs. Back in November, AllAfrica reported that Prezzo was determined not to give up on the romance even though Amber Lulu initially turned down his advances. A video had circulated showing Prezzo trying to “get cozy” with Amber, leading many to believe that the two were in a relationship, but Amber later clarified that they were just friends.

Prezzo then said he was determined to get out of the “friend zone” and that he would keep pushing for a relationship. At the time, Prezzo was newly out of a relationship with longtime girlfriend Michelle Yola, who was already pregnant with her new boyfriend.

The two have been dating for several months now.

Though Prezzo is known across Africa for his rapping, Amber Lulu has quite a following of her own. The full-figured “video vixen” has nearly one million followers on Instagram, where she shares some skin-baring picture and offers a glimpse into her family life as well.

Prezzo is not the only member of the Kenyan hip hop scene to be engulfed in a sex tape scandal. In 2015, an explicit video hit the internet showing DJ Crème de la Crème in an explicit scene of his own. The scandal prompted a very public apology from the DJ, who said he was deeply embarrassed at the unexpected release of the tape.

It was not clear what Prezzo planned to do in the wake of Amber Lulu’s sex tape scandal, or whether the power-couple would try to work it out.