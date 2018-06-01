A ‘Supersonic Tic Tac’ UFO Bedeviled A U.S. Aircraft Carrier For Five Days In 2004, Pentagon Reports

The secret report was leaked to the media.

A “supersonic Tic Tac”-shaped UFO stalked a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier for five days before disappearing into thin air, according to leaked Pentagon report.

As Fox News reports, the reports, leaked to a Las Vegas television station, described what happened on board the USS Princeton for a few days in 2004.

In November, 2004, the “Anomalous Aerial Vehicle (AAV)” showed up on the ship’s radar, apparently hovering at about 60,000 feet above the surface of the ocean. The object then “nosedived” into the ocean, moving roughly six miles down to the surface in a matter of seconds. So fast did it move that crew members thought they might have had a close encounter with a ballistic missile.

Two days later, the object, described as “solid white, smooth, with no edges… uniformly colored with no nacelles, pylons or wings,” appeared again, and two F-18 jets were sent up to intercept it. Once they got in the general region of where the mysterious Tic Tac-shaped aircraft was supposed to be, the fighter pilots claimed that it had turned itself invisible. However, they reported that it was creating a circular disturbance in the water, about 150-300 feet in diameter.

Two days later, the craft appeared again, and this time one of the pilots saw the same disturbance in the water, and saw the craft hovering above it.

u3d / Shutterstock

At least one other naval vessel was nearby, but they didn’t report anything. The submarine USS Louisville was in the general region, but picked up nothing. Similarly, an E-2C Hawkeye surveillance plane also saw the craft on their radar, but were unable to “lock on,” suggesting that the vessel could evade radar.

U.S. Navy crewmen apparently don’t lack a sense of humor, as when the pilots returned to the ship, they were greeted by shipmates who had donned tinfoil hats (the preferred headgear of conspiracy theorists and UFO believers) and ribbed them about their “UFO flight.”

As it turns out, the Pentagon has quietly been releasing UFO-related documents for the past few years now. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, U.S. Navy pilots encountered an UFO off the East Coast in 2015, and the Pentagon even released harrowing footage of the incident.

In the video, which you can see below, one of the pilots can be heard exclaiming his disbelief: “What the f**k is that thing!?”

"Wow, what is that, man?" Newly-released DoD video purportedly shows Navy pilot's encounter with UFO. https://t.co/ZvZpUZBNVu pic.twitter.com/8Qqdsw1vFl — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Pentagon revealed back in December, 2017, that the military had been maintaining a secret program — the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program — which looked into encounters between UFOs and the military, as the New York Times has reported.