‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Kyle Richards Won’t Be Attending Barron Hilton’s Wedding, Reports ‘People’

Is Kyle Richards choosing her career over her family?

Kyle Richards’ family, including her nieces, Paris and Nicky Hilton, have landed in St. Barts for her nephew Barron Hilton’s wedding but according to a new report, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not planning to attend. Instead, she will reportedly be focusing on her career, including the promotion and upcoming premiere of her Paramount Network series, American Woman.

“It’s only because she has tons of press to do and can’t get to St. Barts,” a source told People magazine on June 1. “Her show premieres next Thursday.”

Kyle Richards has been hard at work on her new series, which stars actress Alicia Silverstone, and soon, she’s hoping to see her hard work pay off. She’s also hoping that once her sister Kathy Hilton sees the show, which is based on their lives growing up in the 1970s, they will be able to reconcile their relationship. As she explained to the magazine, she feels Hilton has made incorrect assumptions about the upcoming series and convinced herself that she will be telling stories about her.

According to Richards, she feels bad that her sister thought her new show would be something different than what it is.

“I was inspired by my mom, being a single mom in the ’70s,” she explained. “It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it’s not based on my actual life.”

Although Hilton has reportedly gotten the wrong idea about American Woman, Richards’ other sister, Kim Richards, is said to be supportive and “excited” for the new project.

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards has been open with the ongoing tension between herself and her sisters, mainly Kathy Hilton. As fans may have seen, Richards admitted to Andy Cohen during the Season 8 reunion that she and Hilton hadn’t spoken to one another for six months and during another reunion, she said their feud began when her husband, Mauricio Umansky, left their real estate company, Hilton and Hyland, and launched competing firm The Agency.

As for Richards’ relationship with sister Kim, the two women have been at odds from time to time but currently, they appear to be in a good place.

As the end of last year, after starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its first season, Kim Richards chose to walk away from the show and focus on her sober life, her children, and her grandson.