BioWare Details ‘Anthem’ EA Play Plans Ahead Of E3, Shares Brief Teaser Trailer

'Anthem' will join 'Battlefield V' as the heavy hitters during the EA Play event next Saturday.

Electronic Arts revealed a little information Friday about what it plans to show off its upcoming action-RPG title, Anthem, ahead of E3 next Saturday. Very little has been shown of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC title thus far so fans are eager to see how things are developing.

A brief six-second teaser trailer was shared via the official Anthem Twitter account showing four characters in Javelin exosuits approaching an unknown object in a dark cave. Meanwhile, a woman says, “Something is out there. It wants to destroy us all.”

The full trailer for Anthem will be released on Saturday, June 9, during the EA Play 2018 event scheduled to broadcast at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The live event will be streamed on EA.com with YouTube an option as well.

In addition to the new trailer, BioWare will show more of the game than was glimpsed upon at E3 2017 and has fed rumors and speculation for the past year. The studio explained in a blog post on the Electronic Arts website to expect more of the core gameplay mechanics like flying, fighting, and collecting loot. Combat will be given extra attention as “the power of the Javelin exosuit will be on full display as players take on the most ferocious enemies seen yet.”

BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, Executive Producer Mark Darrah, and Lead Writer Cathleen Rootsaert will also be on hand to walk viewers through Anthem and share how the game development process has worked on the game.

There is something waiting for us beyond the wall… https://t.co/J0lr4GQrYV pic.twitter.com/iFq4fJARsX — Anthem (@anthemgame) June 1, 2018

One intense area of focus will be how Anthem utilizes microtransaction and how players will obtain in-game items. Electronic Arts are still dealing with the backlash over the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 loot box fiasco from last year. It appears to have learned its lesson as Battlefield 5 was recently revealed with a heavy focus on cosmetic items that reportedly are obtained without loot boxes.

While Battlefield 5‘s approach should inform those interested on how Anthem plans to keep generating revenue to support the game, microtransactions will remain an area of intense focus going into the game’s reveal at the EA Play event.

As previously covered by the Inquisitr, Anthem was recently postponed from being released this fall to March 2019. The decision was made to give BioWare more time to polish the game for release and launch it during a window where it can receive more attention. It also gives Battlefield 5 room to breathe during the crowded holiday season.

Other titles have shifted their release schedule because of the impending launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26. Even Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 saw its date moved to avoid Rockstar Games’ wild west adventure title.