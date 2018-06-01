Vermont Wants To Pay You To Work From Home

Desperate to increase its workforce, Vermont introduces a new grant program.

Vermont has found an inventive way to entice people to move there. Under a new grant program, Vermont plans pay people to pick up and make the state their home. However, they aren’t just looking for anyone. They want workers, specifically people who are willing to work from home.

The Remote Worker Grant Program, approved by Governor Phil Scott earlier this week, will pay remote workers $10,000 to move to Vermont. The payment will be in two installments of $5,000 over two years. The program stipulates the money must only be used for qualifying expenses such as relocation, computers, internet connection fees, and other home office related costs.

Per a CNN report, requirements to receive money through the grant include working full-time for an out-of-state employer and working primarily from home or some other co-working space. An approved application must also become a resident of Vermont by 2019.

Only available on a first come, first served basis, the grant money will be dispersed to the first 100 people approved for the program. Only $125,000 will be distributed in 2019. In 2020, the limit increases to $250,000 but then falls back to $125,000 in 2021.

With Vermont’s small and aging population, state officials have been looking for creative ways to boost the state’s economy.

“We recognize the need to recruit people to the state, and this is one of those efforts,” said Joan Goldstein, with Vermont’s Department of Economic Development, as cited by CNN.

The new grant program paying remote workers to move to the state is not Vermont’s only enticement program. Earlier this year, the governor announced the Stay-to-Stay Weekends initiative.

According to the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, Vermont is visited by 13 million tourists every year, and many express a desire to stay permanently. The innovative program encourages visitors to move by creating opportunities to meet with employers, local business leaders, potential neighbors, and realtors to learn about relocating.

“We must think outside the box to help more Vermonters enter the labor force and attract more working families and young professionals to Vermont,” said Governor Scott, per a Vermont press release. “That’s exactly what the Department of Tourism and Marketing did with this program for out-of-state visitors who may be interested in living full-time in Vermont, and I’m excited to see it move forward.”

Just about anyone currently working from home with a desire to relocate may be able to take advantage of Vermont’s Remote Worker Grant Program. However, according to state officials, there has already been a tremendous response to the program, so you better act fast.