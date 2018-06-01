'Bachelorette' contestant Colton Underwood reportedly connected with a different 'Bachelor' veteran ahead of filming with Becca Kufrin, and she'll be addressing it this season.

Viewers are just getting to know the new crop of suitors on Becca Kufrin’s season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, but spoilers have already been swirling around about the guys on Season 14. Colton Underwood impressed a lot of people during Monday’s premiere, but Becca teases that things may shift a bit down the road. What’s the scoop?

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Colton Underwood reportedly connected with “Bachelor Nation” veteran Tia Booth prior to filming Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season. As fans know, Becca and Tia were both on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season this past winter and are friends. It’s been said that Kufrin will learn about this prior connection between Underwood and Booth and now she’s sharing a few more spoilers about what happens.

Kufrin teased via Entertainment Tonight that she was really drawn to Colton during the first night, and she especially loved that he has a charity focused on supporting those fighting cystic fibrosis. Becca said that two of her cousins live with the condition, so Underwood’s passion for his non-profit really stood out to her. The Bachelorette shares that she really connected to Colton because of that, and she admitted that he’s pretty easy on the eyes as well. Garrett Yrigoyen got the first impression rose during the premiere, but Underwood clearly made a strong first impression that night as well.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Underwood will be sticking around for a while, but Kufrin will have a talk with him about his previous connection with Booth. Becca says that she did talk with Tia about the situation at some point and it seems that this will be something that comes up more than once this season.

“They dated. I don’t know how serious it was, but you’ll see all of that unfold throughout the season as well.”

Host Chris Harrison teased via People that Underwood does have a secret in his past that could become a big roadblock and obstacle in his quest to earn Kufrin’s final rose. Harrison said that Becca finds out and the secret is an issue for her and that they’ll have to work through it. This previous connection to Tia is probably what Chris is referring to here and fans will be anxious to get more scoop on this front.

Reality Steve’s episode-by-episode spoilers haven’t been released yet, but he previously indicated that this situation will become a topic of conversation during Episode 3. Whatever it is that goes down as Tia and Colton’s connection emerges, Becca must end up feeling satisfied that it’s not an issue because Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detail that he sticks around, gets a one-on-one down the road, and may even make it fairly close to the end of filming.

Kufrin’s season has already endured some drama due to frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen’s controversial social media activity and it sounds as if this Colton Underwood/Tia Booth situation will cause some doubts and chaos too. Luckily, Becca Kufrin says that she is happy and engaged, so despite some bumps along the way, there should be a fairy tale ending ahead for her. How will viewers perceive Colton when the details on this situation emerge, and could it impact the possibility that he could be a contender to become the next Bachelor lead?