Country Singer LeAnn Rimes Is Up To Collaborate With Rapper Bhad Bhabie On A Song

LeAnn Rimes said that she was up to do a collaboration with 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper, Danielle Bregoli.

Country music sensation, LeAnn Rimes said she was up to collaborate with Danielle Bregoli, who goes under the rap name, Bhad Bhabie. Bregoli is well known for her “Cash me ousside,” catchphrase which she debuted on the September 2016 episode of The Dr. Phil Show. Clips of the segment went viral when Bregoli dared the entire audience to fight her.

LeAnn was heading into the Abbey in West Hollywood when she was asked by TMZ cameraman if she would ever be up to come together and create music with Bhad Bhabie, the singer shrugged and said, “Sure, why not?”

Interestingly enough, TMZ had previously asked Bregoli if she would ever consider heading into the studio with LeAnn Rimes and the teen rapper didn’t know who she was, according to TMZ.

Danielle has recently become the youngest female artist since 1997 to score three Billboard Hot 100 hits.

Bhad Bhabie’s two songs that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 were “Hi Bich” and “These Heaux.” The hit songs peaked at No. 68 and No. 77.

When the TMZ cameraman asked the “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper how it feels to be the youngest female artist in 20 years to top the charts, Bregoli asked who else accomplished the feat, the cameraman said that LeAnn Rimes did it. Bregoli asked, “Who the f*** is that? Busta Rhymes’ sister?”

The 15-year-old rapper has been hitting major milestones in the music industry. Bhad Bhabie, is planning to release 15 new songs this summer. Bregoli took to Twitter to announce the news. Bregoli announced to her 465,000 followers, “Dropping 15 songs this summer (including the flame emoji) u ready??”

Bhad Bhabie was nominated for top female rap artist at the 2018 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas this past Sunday and was up against Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, according to the Daily Mail. The controversial rapper lost the title to Cardi B.

On YouTube, “Hi Bich” has logged more than 97 million views while “These Heaux” is approaching nearly 70 million views. Currently, Bhad Bhabie has 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube. Bregoli’s “Hi Bich” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

At the Billboard Awards red carpet walk-through, Bergoli wore her signature sleek ponytail and opted for a nude ankle-length sequenced gown.

bhabie gang @complex A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on May 23, 2018 at 12:39pm PDT

Dan Roof, who is working with the teen rapper on her personal branding, has insisted that Bhad Bhabie keeps her look of dark red hair, sleek ponytail, tight jeans, and distinctive long nails consistent in order to stand out as an up-and-coming female rap artist according to Variety.

Adam Kluger, who is also working on developing the rapper’s image, said that Bregoli should keep her appearance consistent to be more recognizable because people will be dressing up like her for Halloween.

Kluger added that if Danielle ever decides to change her look later on in her career, that it would draw attention and be a big news story. Kluger said that this is a strategy that many successful artists use, but it was difficult explaining that to a 15-year-old girl who is in a stage of experimenting with her looks.

According to Kluger, from a branding perspective, her look is 90 percent of her career, which is the hard part. As for her music — Kluger said that’s the easy part as they have Mike Caren on board, so it’s all about the energy that she exudes.

Caren connected the team with producers such as Diplo, Max Martin, Ronny J, and 30 Roc. Following the collaboration, Bhad Bhabie recorded songs that became super popular including, “These Heaux” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” They also recorded, “Mama Don’t Worry,” which Kluger and Roof liken to Eminem’s “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.”

Bhad Bhabie is on a 32-stop North American tour which is quickly selling out. Bregoli’s recently released the video for her latest hit, “Gucci Flip Flops,” which features rappers, Lil Yachty and Both Of Em.