Brody Jenner & Fiance Kaitlynn Carter Are Living Their Best Lives On Nihiwatu Beach Ahead Of Their Wedding

Despite the family drama brewing within the Jenner family, Brody Jenner and his wife-to-be Kaitlynn Carter, are not letting the family drama get in the way of their ‘I Dos.’ PageSix is reporting that when it comes to Jenner’s upcoming wedding to Carter, he is sparing no expense and pulling out all of the stops. According to an insider who spoke with Page Six, the couple has booked themselves and their 70-guest wedding party, the entire Nihi on Sumba resort in Indonesia for the pair’s nuptials. On top of that, Jenner has also booked the honeymoon suite at the resort that will run him at least $6,000 a night.

The 34-year-old and his 29-year-old blogger fiancee are expected to entertain their guests with one of a kind entertainment. The insider told the paper that they “are entertaining guests this evening with a party in the tropical jungle on the edge of Nihiwatu beach, preceded by a traditional Sumbanese horse race.

It’s also said that the couple will also be treating themselves to a spa safari before they exchange vows. The insider also gave some info on the wedding itself saying that “they will marry in a ceremony on the cliffs with the ocean backdrop.” The romantic setting will make for tons of perfect photos for the couple considering that Jenner proposed to Carter back in 2016 while they were vacationing on Sumba Island.

With guests soaking up the sun before watching Jenner and Carter’s magical wedding, Jenner’s own family, unfortunately, won’t be in attendance to partake in the festivities. As previously reported by Inquisitr,according to a May 30 report by TMZ, Brody Jenner’s father, Caitlyn won’t be attending Jenner’s wedding because of a big business deal she’s working on. It was said that Jenner, along with his brothers and sister: Burt, Brandon and Cassandra were not feeling Caitlyn’s decision and that Jenner was “deeply hurt.” The insider told TMZ that Jenner got into a “heated discussion” with his father about her decision to put business ahead of family and his wedding day. Many fans watched Jenner work to repair the strained relationship he had with his dad on Keeping With The Kardashians a few years ago. Prior to Caitlyn’s transition, Jenner had expressed his anger and disappointment in his father and that he felt that he put his marriage to Kris and her kids ahead of his own.

Aside from Jenner’s dad not attending, Jenner’s half sisters-Kendall and Kylie Jenner also were said to be not attending. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenner confirmed that he sent out invites to both of his sisters but that they completely ignored their invites, never RSVPed and he hasn’t heard from them at all regarding his wedding.