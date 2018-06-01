Kailyn Lowry Spills ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Tea On ‘Coffee Convos’

Kailyn Lowry has been making headlines for months because of her feud with Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. The two got off to a rough start when Javi Marroquin attempted to date the newest member of the cast. Lowry and DeJesus had a confrontation last October when the first reunion was filmed, and after that, things steadily went downhill.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin confirmed their relationship last November. Kailyn Lowry was upset about it, especially because of the way she was treated by her co-star. Things between the couple didn’t last long as they split in January 2018, just two months after becoming official. Teen Mom 2 was filming and caught all of the drama on camera. At the most recent reunion filmed last month, there was a physical confrontation between the women. According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn Lowry admitted she tried to punch Briana DeJesus on the most recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

The confrontation at the Teen Mom 2 reunion has caused plenty of fallout. Filming was completed earlier this year, and when the cast flew to New York City for the reunion taping, chaos erupted. Kailyn Lowry talked about approaching Briana DeJesus in a room with no cameras prior to being sent to the stage to film. She attempted to punch her but was blocked by security. After that, it was game on for DeJesus. A fight broke out on the stage when all of the cast members were out there. Lowry was caught by surprise when Brittany DeJesus pulled her hair, but she reiterates that she was never beaten up.

As of now, Kailyn Lowry will continue to film Teen Mom 2. Briana DeJesus has claimed she quit the show after reportedly being asked to not come back the next day. As reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea Houska flew home after the fight broke out on stage. She is pregnant and was promised there would be no violence. Jenelle Evans never showed up but taped a segment in her North Carolina home with Dr. Drew Pinsky. Leah Messer will also likely continue filming, but she hasn’t commented in depth about the chaos that ensued at the reunion.

Things didn’t end like Kailyn Lowry had hoped. During Coffee Convos she revealed she was ready to lay down the drama after the confrontation with Briana DeJesus in the private room, but realized drama may come when they faced one another on set. Despite a promise to Chelsea Houska about not fighting in front of her, Lowry feels bad that it happened.