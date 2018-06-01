Emily Blunt Dons Bikini Separates On Hawaiian Getaway

'A Quiet Place' actress Emily Blunt went with a basic bikini look as she embraced vacation time in Hawaii with husband John Krasinski and their daughters Violet and Hazel.

The movie A Quiet Place was a big box office hit and generated a lot of buzz, and it looks like the film’s married stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski needed some quiet family time after spending time hyping the film. The couple and their two kids headed to Hawaii for vacation recently and fans love the mellow moments caught as the quartet enjoyed their beach time.

The Daily Mail shares the photos of John Krasinski, daughters Hazel and Violet, and Emily Blunt in a bikini that was mismatched and casual as the four hung out on a Hawaiian beach together. Blunt didn’t go for a showy bikini statement during her family vacation. Instead, Emily wore a floppy pink hat, a basic black bikini top, and floral briefs.

By the looks of things, Blunt didn’t hesitate to get down and dirty playing in the sand with her daughters and the family was spotted with a bag of sand toys and a boogie board. The actress, who is frequently spotted heading to or from workouts, looked healthy, toned, and in great shape as she donned the simple bikini and later some simple gray pants over the briefs.

Husband John kept it simple and low-key as well, wearing sunglasses, a basketball hat, swim trunks and a gray T-shirt. Two-year-old Violet seemed content to hang out in the shade and play in the sand with her toys while 4-year-old Hazel appeared to be loving the chance to dip her toes in the water with her mom.

Emily Blunt dons mismatched bikini for beach time in Hawaii with John Krasinski and daughters https://t.co/s4ZdRsYIrA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 1, 2018

Last year about this time, Emily and John were spotted soaking up the sun during a trip to Italy, notes the Daily Mail. The two were spotted on a boat together as they enjoyed some couple time and during this outing, Blunt’s bikini was a bit more fashionable and less practical, as it showcased her curves as she embraced the sun.

Krasinski and Blunt got married in 2010 and they’ve seemed to be a solid couple ever since they got together. Both John and Emily keep busy with a steady slate of projects, but A Quiet Place was their first big project together.

Given that the two have very different work styles, doing the project together could have caused issues in their marriage. Luckily, Blunt told Metro, the opposite happened. Their marriage apparently grew stronger after working on the film together and fans will be anxious to see if they’ll tackle another project together again soon. It looks like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Hawaiian vacation was a great chance to relax and recharge and chances are that the two will be back to work again on new projects quite soon.