Sofia Richie Spotted Looking Unhappy After Disick Is Accused Of Flirting With Another Woman

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick may be on the rocks. Sofia, 19, was spotted looking glum this week as reports that Scott had been packing on the PDA with a mystery woman in Wyoming surfaced online.

According to a June 1 report by The Daily Mail. Sofia Richie was photographed outside of Nobu in Malibu on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Scott Disick attended Kanye West’s album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Disick is seen in multiple videos dancing and singing along to Kanye West’s new songs at the party. In one photo published by TMZ, Scott is spotted snuggling up to a mystery woman, whom was said to have dirty blonde hair and green eyes. Sources also told the outlet that Disick appeared to be “wasted” during the festivities.

The report goes on to reveal that Scott Disick was overheard telling the mystery woman that he was “single” during the party. Meanwhile, the most recent photos of Sofia Richie show the teenage model looking pensive as she leaves Nobu. Sofia didn’t even look at the paparazzi as she left the establishment wearing white pants and snakeskin boots.

Scott Disick Gets Handsy With Mystery Chick During Kanye Album Release https://t.co/IoZpB446kG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2018

Richie reportedly sat at a small table next to the beach and sipped water as the sunset. Sofia even posted some videos from her oceanside table via her Instagram story.

Fans are now wondering if Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have called it quits. The pair, who have been dating for about a year, recently returned home from a trip to St. Barts, where they celebrated Scott’s 35th birthday with his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Sources reveal that Kourtney Kardashian had just started trusting Sofia to be around her children and that things were going well in Scott and Sofia’s relationship as of late.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia. Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great – but Scott is doing well lately. [He] isn’t really partying and spends a lot of time with his kids.”

Neither Sofia Richie nor Scott Disick has spoken out about the reports of their possible break up, or Scott’s PDA photos with the mystery woman at Kanye West’s party.