Horror Movies 2018: ‘Suspiria’ Twitter Account Cleverly Announces Trailer Release For Next Week

It looks like the trailer for Luca Guadagnino's reimagined 'Suspiria' is just around the corner, and Tilda Swinton explains that it's not a remake.

On November 2, 2018, one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies will hit theaters, Suspiria. When Dario Argento’s Suspiria debuted in U.S. theaters in 1977, it quickly became one of the most shocking and artistic horror movies of our time. The giallo picture is one of the highest-rated horror films in modern history, and it remains a popular feature to today’s audience.

The original told the story of an American ballet dancer, Suzy (Jessica Harper), who attends a prestigious ballet academy in Freiberg, Germany. But it doesn’t take long before Suzy realizes that the academy is a front for something sinister, and witchcraft and gruesome murders ensue. Thrown into a hallucinatory journey into the black heart of a powerful witch, the Black Queen, Suzy gets closer to a secret that may hold the answers to all her nightmares. The dancer must solve the mystery before the Black Queen consumes her.

Fans have been anxious as to what the new horror flick will bring, and they won’t have to wait much longer to get a preview of what they can expect. On May 31, the official Suspiria Twitter account teased when we can expect to see the trailer. They did so with humor, an emotion that is likely not to be found in the horror film. The social media account posted a photo of a trailer camper and alluded to the trailer being released next week.

Next week is going to be a trip. #Suspiria pic.twitter.com/Sg6uABW6j0 — Suspiria (@suspiriamovie) May 31, 2018

Described as a bloody, sighing nightmare, the 2018 Suspiria—the Latin word for “sighs,” and the film is somewhat based on the 1845 essay Suspiria de Profundis (Sighs from the Depths)— is directed by Luca Guadagnino, and it stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf, and a welcomed return from the original’s star, Jessica Harper.

The film is about an American, Susie (Johnson), who joins a world-renowned dance company. Susie, the school’s artistic director (Madame Blanc played by Swinton), and a psychotherapist (Dr. Klemperer portrayed by Ebersdorf) are thrown into a world of terror.

While that vague synopsis does have some similarities to the 1977 horror film, despite rumors, it’s not remake per se, but it is inspired by the original story. As Film School Rejects reported, co-star Tilda Swinton explains why the horror feature isn’t a remake.

“It’s impossible to remake (Dario Argento’s) film…It’s inspired by the same story, but it goes in different directions, it explores other reasons. It’s semantics, of course, but I think people really have to understand that this is not a remake, because the word ‘remake’ gives the impression that we want to erase the original, and the opposite is what we try to do.”

In an interview with Criterion, director Luca Guadagnino described with passion what the famed horror movie means to him.

“It’s a very special film, and I’m proud of it. I wonder all the time how people will react to it, being that it is based on a masterpiece. But I can say that my Suspiria is a very personal film; it’s like oxygen to me. When I saw the original movie 32 years ago, the emotion I felt was so strong, so mind-blowing, and so important to my upbringing. I wanted to investigate the experience I had watching that film.”

If you have never seen the 1977 classic, you can take a look at the stunning video below to get an idea of the artistry that made the film so popular. (Warning: the trailer below contains some graphic violence and disturbing imagery.)

What the new story will bring is a curious mystery, but given the director and cast involved, one thing is almost for certain, Suspiria is likely to be one of the most terrifying horror movies of 2018.