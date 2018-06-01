National Nail Polish Day: Learn How To Celebrate

Honor the beautiful and bold colors with contests, social media posts, and more.

Today, June 1, is National Nail Polish Day!

Founded by Essie, the brand favored by many nail polishing enthusiasts, the colorful holiday is being celebrated by top companies and fans everywhere.

“Since we see so much brand love and hundreds of social posts on a daily basis, we thought it would be exciting to organize a national holiday for everyone to celebrate and declare their #essielove,” said Ikdeep Singh, the president of Essie, Maybelline, and Garnier, last year when officially launching the special day, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

People started coloring their nails as early as 3000 B.C., reported Good Housekeeping. “The ingredients included beeswax, egg whites, gelatin, and vegetable dyes,” noted the magazine. “In Ancient Egypt, nail polish was even used to signify class rankings: The lower class often wore nude and light colors, while high society painted their nails red.”

GH also said the most expensive nail polish ever created cost a whopping $250,000! It was created with 267 carats worth of black diamonds.

In honor of National Nail Polish Day, many businesses are offering discounts and contests for consumers.

Ipsy, who sells a Glam Bag monthly subscription, is running a contest on its Instagram page where beauty lovers can win a set of six nail polishes from various brands.

Londontown USA is also running an Instagram contest. Head over to the page for a chance to win two of the company’s polishes along with its Gel Top Coat & Ridge Filler.

Meanwhile, shop at home pioneers HSN is offering up to 30 percent off of all nail care products today.

By using the code “NPD18” on Deborah Lippmann’s website, shoppers can get 20 percent off of orders of $50 or more through June 3. The company offers many great shades and accessories for beautifying your hands and feet.

And Zoya, who sell more than 400 non-toxic and vegan-friendly hues, is offering a free set of its limited-edition Jelly Brites Trio with any purchase this weekend when using the code “POLISH.”

Expect celebrities to show off their lacquered tips on social media throughout the day.

Black-ish and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi already showed off her cool Essie mani on Instagram.

Dr. Phil’s wife, Robin McGraw, shared a cute photo on Twitter of her husband helping her dry her newly polished nails quicker by blowing on them. She used the famous feminist phrase “A woman is helpless ONLY when her nail polish is drying” as the caption.

A woman is helpless ONLY when her nail polish is drying #NationalNailPolishDay pic.twitter.com/jQJSJVIyrx — Robin McGraw (@Robin_McGraw) June 1, 2018

Even the fashionable doll, Barbie, got in on the action. She hosted a polish party with two of her friends using Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel to lacquer their fingers.

If you want your fingers to shine like the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, you’ll want to use Essie’s Ballet Slippers. That’s the polish she wore on her wedding day and, according to E! News, is the preferred color of Queen Elizabeth II. She has reportedly been wearing the shade consistently for almost three decades.

Some people on social media creatively combined National Nail Polish Day with National Donut Day (which is also June 1), sharing awesome pictures of pretty nails and delicious doughnuts — often with the two sharing the same color scheme.