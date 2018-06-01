‘Days Of Our Lives’ June 6 Recap: Thrady Ends In Ugly Twist, Ciara Faces Demons, Claire Kisses Tripp, Ben Sane

Fans of the NBC soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' have been following along with several main storylines and today's episode touched on them all.

Today’s June 1 Days of Our Lives was filled with the continuous excitement fans have come to expect from a Friday episode, complete with a massive cliffhanger.

At the beginning of the Days episode, Ciara and Tripp are discussing their relationship. He begs her to talk to him but Ciara claims that the two of them don’t want the same things. Tripp appears heartbroken when Ciara grabs her bags to head out the loft to stay the night away. Tripp wants to be with her and, again, implores her to speak to him. Before walking out the door, Ciara breaks off the relationship, telling Tripp again that she doesn’t want to be with him.

Claire is back early from her trip to visit her boyfriend Theo, dragging her luggage behind her. Theo has broken off their relationship and Claire is devastated. Claire says that she has learned, when you lie to someone you love, it comes back to bite you. Claire tells Tripp about the argument she had with Theo. He was angry when Claire asked him to help her cheat, but he was furious when he found out that she went behind his back to find someone else who would rig the Bella contest. During this argument she had with Theo, he could barely look at her.

Tripp talks to Claire, saying that he has no idea why Ciara doesn’t want to be with him. He tells her about the romantic dinner with music and candles, and he mentions how Ciara put on the brakes when things started to heat up. All Claire can do is completely disrespect Ciara, without knowing her reasons.

Claire begins to say that she is a terrible person to everyone around her, to which Tripp disagrees. He is telling Claire that nobody deserves to be alone. Days of Our Lives fans were stunned when, out of nowhere, Claire kissed Tripp.

While Claire and Tripp are kissing in the loft, Ciara has gone to the Salem PD to talk to her mother, Hope. Ciara tries to play down the breakup by stating that she is too busy with Bella Magazine to have a boyfriend, however, a mother always knows when there is something more to the story.

Hope asks Ciara if the real reason she broke things off with Tripp has anything to do with the night Chase raped her.

“Whenever Tripp touches me, and it looks like we are about to take that step, Chase is there. I can hear him. I can feel his hands on me.”

In an effort to ease her daughter’s pain, Hope tries to hug Ciara but she pushes her away.

“When I was younger you used to be able to make the monsters go away, but this monster, I have to do this myself. Why can’t I make this monster go away Mom?”

Hope assures Ciara that her courage will pull her through anything. She tells Ciara that if she wants to, she can use her courage to fight for the love that she and Tripp share and that monster won’t ever have a chance. Ciara admits that she wants nothing more than to be with Tripp.

Across Salem, Days viewers know that Marlena is heading to the sanitarium to determine whether or not Ben has had a real breakthrough. Ben welcomes her with a smile indicates that he is happy to see her. He then apologizes to Marlena saying he doesn’t want to hurt people anymore, the way he hurt her.

Marlena wants to know when Ben began feeling remorse for his actions and the people he killed. Ben tells Marlena that his breakthrough occurred, six months ago when Sami came back to Salem.

Days of Our Lives viewers remember that, during that time, Sami was desperate to get Will’s memories back. She broke Ben out of the sanitarium and had him recreate the night that he tried to kill Will. He felt the horror of what he had done and he couldn’t continue.

“Sami might have thought that she had found the cure for her son, but the one she cured was me.”

It takes more than an epiphany to heal, however, Ben insists that he is going to work hard to get better. It isn’t about him getting out, it’s about healing. He plans on spending the rest of his life attempting to make peace with what he has done.

Marlena heads back to the police station to inform Hope and Rafe of her decision. She believes Ben is truly remorseful. He is taking his medication and is not delusional. She cannot, in good conscious, file an objection. There is nothing she can do to stop his release.

Across Salem, Will is deep into a conversation with Paul who is not okay with his boyfriend being a guinea pig for the memory recollection serum. Will wants to be able to laugh and connect with friends and family, he wants to regain the memories that he lost when his life was saved.

Will wants to do the right thing and use the formula to change countless lives. He is ready to risk his own life for theirs.

Will points out that Paul may be a little scared of what will happen if the memories of Sonny are revived. Regardless of whatever happened in the past, the present is pretty good and Will wants to see what the future holds for the two of them.

Days of Our Lives viewers have been following Brady’s storyline ever since it was announced that Theresa was returning to Salem. At the Kiriakis mansion, Chloe and Eve have just arrived and Brady is ecstatic to see them. Unfortunately, they come bearing bad news. Chloe lets Brady know that she was kidnapped by a maniac and calls Theresa out for leaving her there. Brady is confused so Eve takes the opportunity to clear things up for him.

“I’ll give you the short version. When Theresa gave us that sob story about how she escaped from that lunatic El Fideo, she left out a little bitty detail. She left Chloe there and decided not to tell us.”

Brady looks to Theresa to explain and when she wants to talk privately he denies her the opportunity because he believes that she will lie to him if he speaks to her alone.

Theresa apologizes to Chloe who explodes in anger. Chloe thought Theresa was dead and she cried for her. Although Theresa “felt terrible” for leaving Chloe behind, she didn’t feel bad enough to tell anyone what had happened.

Chloe puts the pieces together and realizes that it was Theresa who told Mateo that John and Paul were on their way to rescue her. Chloe fills Brady in on the details regarding Mateo’s “armed fortress.” Brady becomes irate.

“It wasn’t enough to abandon Chloe in Mexico, you had to serve up my brother and father too?”

Chloe tells Brady that she had to kill Mateo in order to save John and Paul.

“When Mateo had a gun pointed at Paul’s head, I stabbed him in the back.” She then looks at Theresa and asks, “What’s your excuse for doing the same thing to me?”

Brady asks for a moment alone with Theresa. Eve lays into her sister before leaving, admitting in front of Brady that she is sorry she let Theresa guilt her into stepping away from her relationship with him. This is another surprise for Brady, and not a good one.

“If you do one thing to hurt that man there or that little boy upstairs, you’ll answer to me and you will wish that you were back with El Fideo”

At this point, Brady doesn’t have much to say. All he can do is stand there and glare at the woman standing in front of him. Brady doesn’t even know who Theresa is anymore. He doesn’t want to hear a word that she has to say because he knows that she will spin in to suit her favor.

Theresa apologizes for hurting people but will not apologize for wanting to get back to Brady and Tate and being selfish in the way that she got back to them.

Brady claims that he doesn’t understand how the same heart that loves him and Tate could do something so cold and selfish. He tells her to leave, throwing her out of the house and his life.

Days of Our Lives viewers were not expecting the shock that came next. Theresa agreed to go, but she is taking Tate with her. Fans of the NBC daily soap opera will have to wait until next week to see or read what happens next.