Kim Kardashian Felt ‘Hopeful’ After Discussing Prison Reform With Donald Trump

Although her meeting with Donald Trump about prison reform sent social media into a meltdown, Kim Kardashian left the meeting feeling hopeful that the POTUS understood about the plight of people like Alice Marie Johnson.

According to a People report, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star visited President Trump at the White House on Wednesday, and she left the meeting feeling “hopeful.”

In an interview, the 37-year-old mother of three told Mic, “I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice [Johnson]. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively.”

Kardashian and Shawn Holley went to the Oval Office to discuss Alice Johnson’s situation. The 62-year-old woman found herself sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug offense in 1996. Johnson was convicted after being found guilty of facilitating communications in a drug trafficking case. It was her first offense According to a Harper’s Bazaar report, Johnson has no possibility of parole.

Johnson never brokered any deals or sold drugs herself. However, she relayed coded messages over the phone for a drug trafficking operation in Memphis, Tennessee. She became involved in this situation after losing her job at FedEx and losing her youngest son to a motorcycle. She’s since served 21 years in prison for her crime.

I am honored to accompany @KimKardashian to The White House today to advocate on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson. Kim has spent her time, money & energy for this incredibly worthy cause. Please give credit where credit is due. — Shawn Holley (@theshawnholley) May 30, 2018

Of Johnson, Kardashian said, “I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison.”

After seeing Johnson’s story on Twitter, the businesswoman decided to get involved in helping her bid for clemency. Kardashian visited the White House on Johnson’s behalf on Alice’s birthday, and she called the 63-year-old inmate with the good news about how positive the meeting went on Wednesday.

In prison, Johnson served her time as a model inmate and helped in the prison hospice among other programs.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Johnson reportedly has a job lined up and a supportive family to welcome her home should she find herself released from her life-long prison sentence.

In December 2016 President Obama issued 231 pardons, and several people who received them had similar charges, and her lawyers believed she met the criteria for a pardon, and they were shocked when her pardon was denied.

Johnson’s family and legal team are pleased to have Kim Kardashian take up Alice Johnson’s cause. While many wonder what a celebrity like Kardashian knows about prison, her fame at least brings attention to this situation.