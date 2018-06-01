‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Escape Rocks Port Charles As Opposing Priorities Cause Conflicts

Peter's out of jail, but 'General Hospital' spoilers hint that his plans aren't moving forward as he hoped and Friday's show has everybody scrambling to figure out what happened.

Peter isn’t done causing chaos in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers tease that Friday’s show will have a lot of developments on this front. He was anxious to escape from prison and he convinced Valentin to help him, but his plan swiftly hit a snag when someone caught up to him and drugged him. Where are things headed next?

General Hospital spoilers indicate that somehow, Peter will get to the hospital to visit Maxie. Could this actually be a nightmare that Maxie has, rather than a real-life visit? Given what viewers saw last of him, that seems like a solid possibility. In any case, SheKnows Soaps reveals that Maxie will be feeling foolish during Friday’s show and this is surely connected to Peter.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Anna will be worried about her son’s disappearance. However, General Hospital spoilers detail that Robert will realize that Anna is also relieved that Peter is out of jail. She is anxious to try to connect with her son, help him, and make up for the years they lost. However, he’s not feeling quite so positive about building a relationship with his newly-found biological mother.

Anna might be feeling confident that she’ll be fine with Peter on the loose, but Jason isn’t so sure. He’ll ask Anna what makes her so sure she’s safe, especially considering the fact that Peter tried to kill her once before. Anna may not have a great answer for Jason, but it sounds as if she’ll stick to her guns on this front for now.

Nina will visit baby James, but General Hospital spoilers reveal that she will end up getting a mysterious text at some point soon. Apparently, she will be beckoned to visit a cabin somewhere and she’ll soon find that this is where Peter is being held. Whoever drugged and kidnapped him will be unveiled, seemingly during the week of June 4, and Nina will be in a tough spot suddenly being a co-conspirator of sorts.

Curtis and Sam will soon start trying to hunt Peter down together and viewers will be curious to see who is behind his disappearance. Did Valentin do it, in part to try to win favor with Nina, or is Obrecht behind it as a way to avenge Nathan’s death? Could someone else have managed this underhanded kidnapping?

Friday’s episode also brings a visit for Carly as she remains behind bars. Sonny will check in on his wife and she’ll be anxious to know if there’s been any progress in proving that Nelle set her up. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that Nelle will be playing more games with Michael as she tells him that she needs to apologize for what she did to Carly. Obviously, this isn’t a real confession on the brink of emerging and viewers will be interested to see how Michael reacts to what Nelle shares.

Who kidnapped Peter and what do they want with him? Early General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 4 from Soap Central hint that Anna will be confessing to something and Ava will be speaking out, and there’s more with this kidnapping on the way too. Fans have a lot to look forward to as this Port Charles summer kicks into gear and everybody will want to stay tuned for more GH spoilers as they emerge.