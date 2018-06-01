Roseanne Barr Goes ‘Radio Silent’ On Joe Rogan, Podcast Appearance Not Happening

Roseanne had earlier announced that she would appear on the comedian's podcast after ABC pulled the plug on her show.

Roseanne Barr has gone “radio silent” on comedian Joe Rogan and won’t appear on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the host announced on Twitter.

“The Roseanne podcast is not happening today. She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace.”

This comes after intense media speculation about Barr’s first public appearance since ABC pulled the plug on her show, the eponymous Roseanne. As the Inquisitr reported earlier, ABC decided to close shop on one of the network’s most famous shows because of a racist Twitter comment by Roseanne Barr, in which she called former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett a product of “Muslim Brotherhood and planet of the apes.” Despite ABC set to lose millions of dollars in outstanding crew and cast fees, and reports that Barr “begged” the network to retain the show, the decision was not reversed.

In the immediate aftermath of the cancellation of her show, Roseanne re-emerged on Twitter, and responded to a fan’s comment to “unpack” her racially insensitive comment by saying that she will explain the context of her tweet, as well as her state of mind when she tweeted the comment, when she appears on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

Later, Roseanne blamed Ambien — a sleep medication — for her tweet, which only ended up inviting the scorn of more people. Even the maker of the drug, Sanofi, ridiculed Roseanne, saying “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication,” according to USA Today.

But Rogan, in support of Barr, tweeted an article from The Huffington Post on Wednesday, detailing the sometimes-disturbing side effects of the drug.

Sure enough, after such a public effort on the part of Rogan to express his support for Roseanne in such a dire time, he would have expected Barr to appear on his show. Being the actress’ first appearance since the scandal broke, it would have skyrocketed Rogan’s show ratings. But it appears that Barr is not yet ready to face questions about her tweet, or about her history of making racially insensitive comments.

Moreover, it is only natural that Barr would need some time to recuperate from the loss of her biggest show, which, in consequence, is bound to end her mainstream career in TV. Of course, Roseanne Barr could expect a number of offers from conservative news outlets in the times to come.

As for Joe Rogan, he would need to wait for that elusive interview.