Montel Williams Hospitalized After Over-Exerting Himself While Exercising

Former talk show host admitted for treatment after strenuous workout.

Montel Williams was admitted to a New York-area hospital on May 31st for injuries sustained through over-exerting himself while exercising.

The 61-year-old former talk show host’s representative, Jonathan Franks, tweeted out a statement revealing that Williams had been admitted to a hospital after an apparent strenuous workout left him injured.

“Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast. Yesterday, he overdid it, and has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” Franks wrote. “He is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.”

The statement concluded: “The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from [New York City Fire Department] and the excellent care he has received.”

Williams is a television personality, radio talk show host, and actor. He is best known as the host of The Montel Williams Show, for which he received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host, and then was nominated for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2002, followed by the show as a whole being nominated for Outstanding Talk Show in 2001 and 2002. Most recently Williams has associated himself with the Partnership for Prescription Assistance (PPA) as a spokesperson.

A father of four, Williams was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which affects the central nervous system, in 1999. Symptoms of the debilitating condition include vision loss, pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

Due to this health issue, Williams is also a contributing member of the non-profit MS Foundation, which he founded after being diagnosed. The television host is also noted for his service in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, from which he was honorably discharged after 22 years of service.

Williams is a longtime advocate of medical marijuana, which is said to help alleviate the symptoms of MS. Due to these beliefs, the media personality founded Lenitiv, a line of high-quality THC as well as CBD products for those who are also suffering from chronic conditions. He has also worked to pass medical cannabis legislation in states such as New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

“I’ve been on a wellness journey since my diagnosis and @LenitivLabs is the culmination of everything I’ve learned about cannabinoids along the way,” he wrote in a post to his Instagram.

In 2016, the famed host caused headlines after being detained by German Customs for possession of medical marijuana, despite having a valid U.S. prescription card that allowed him to carry and use it.