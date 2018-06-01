Carrie Underwood Unleashes Her Inner Glam Rock Goddess As ‘Alice Cooper Barbie’

The singer's glittery tears are reminiscent of a '70s shock rock star.

There’s no ugly cry for Carrie Underwood. The blonde country singer, who recently cried a ton of glittery mascara tears in her long-awaited music video “Cry Pretty,” is explaining her new shock rock persona that is featured in the new video. Underwood, who has glitter tears painted on her face in the video directed by Randee St. Nicholas, told CMT she envisioned the look as she thought about performing “Cry Pretty.” Underwood added that the glitter tears turned the song into something more “artful.”

“When I was thinking about visual things for ‘Cry Pretty,’ that’s just something I saw in my head,” Carrie revealed. The singer added that her look in the video channels a ’70s shock-rock legend and an iconic toy doll.

“I call myself Alice Cooper Barbie,” Underwood said, referencing the master of macabre known for songs with titles that include “Feed My Frankenstein” and “Poison.”

Indeed, USA Today described Carrie as wearing “Alice-Cooper-gets-glitter bombed eye makeup” in her buzzy new music video, which marked her musical appearance since receiving more than 40 stitches in her face after a fall at her home last November.

While Carrie Underwood’s tear-stained look is a bit of a departure for her, the notion that she could be a rock goddess isn’t. Carrie has frequently performed covers of some of rock music’s biggest songs, although fans have yet to hear her perform Cooper classics like “Welcome to my Nightmare.”

Still, Carrie Underwood is known for belting out plenty of other hard rock hits. In concert, Carrie frequently belts out a Guns ‘N Roses tune or two, so hopefully, she can get that Axl Rose snake dance down next. Carrie previously told E! News she grew up listening to hair bands and developed an affinity for singers like Axl Rose and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach.

“It was people like [Axl] who taught me how to sing,” Carrie revealed.

According to Rolling Stone, Underwood has performed covers of everything from the Guns ‘N Roses “Paradise City” to Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” in her live shows. And her ending screech during her live “Cry Pretty” performance at the ACM Awards sounded suspiciously like the G’NR frontman.

Of course, Carrie Underwood has the most in common with Alice Cooper. In addition to their penchant for smeared eye makeup, both Carrie and Alice starred in NBC musicals (she headlined the network’s production of The Sound of Music in 2013, while he played King Herod in this year’s Jesus Christ Superstar).

Now, with her new Alice Cooper look, let’s just hope Carrie doesn’t have a chicken incident of her own like the shock rocker did back in 1969. Because that would be very, very ugly.

You can see Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” video below.