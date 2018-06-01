Teigen says she doesn't know how Kathryn kept calm

Chrissy Teigen, she’s just like us! Teigen was watching Southern Charm last night and losing her mind just like many fans of the show, as Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend berated his “baby mama” Kathryn Dennis about parenting. Fans on social media were saying that they don’t know how Kathryn kept her composure, resisting the urge to dive across the table, throttling the nurse from California.

Charleston City Paper said that like many of us, Chrissy Teigen lost all control, tweeting to Kathryn’s Southern Charm co-star Shep Rose that she had never seen anything more horrible on reality television.

“@ShepRose that was the meanest s**t I’ve ever heard said on reality television. I don’t know how @KathrynDennis did it! I’d be in jail.”

Seriously, when Whitney said that he was impressed that Kathryn didn’t stab Ravenel’s plus one with a fork, the world universally nodded, admitting that they surely would have taken her out with at least one utensil.

Chrissy said it would have been on, especially after the girlfriend snarked at Shep Rose.

“Also of ALL the s**t, she said, ‘good talk’ would have been the fu**ing END for me. I would have launched.”

Many concurred on Twitter, saying they would have served her chilled tequila as a facial.

Dustin Waters, CCP resident Southern Charm expert suggested that Teigen should chill comfortably, knowing that Ravenel’s most recent girlfriend should be very afraid, as Kathryn is going to serve revenge as a cold dish while looking impeccable.

“While Ashley seems to have been successful in verbally wounding Kathryn by criticizing her abilities as a mother, it is very likely that Ashley will get her comeuppance when Kathryn drags her in public at the next televised event requiring formal wear.”

Shep Rose has publicly posted that he is a fan of Chrissy Teigen and her comical posts which often involve cooking.

“@chrissyteigen makes me laugh, think and also makes me hungry.”

frenchy af @naomie_olindo A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on May 10, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

By the end of last night’s vacation episode of Southern Charm, Shep Rose also seemed like he wanted to erase Ravenel’s girlfriend from the face of the earth as he used the harshest language fans have ever heard him use on air, saying that he hated the Pretty Woman from California. Shep sat down with Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo, Danni Baird, and Kathryn Dennis to say that Ravenel’s girlfriend would be gone soon. Rose emphatically stated that the girlfriend was obviously making Ravenel miserable and that he “hates her.”