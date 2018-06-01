Erika Christensen Pregnant With Second Child, Shows Off Baby Bump In Sly Instagram Post

The Braverman legacy continues!

Baby makes four for Erika Christensen and husband Cole Maness.

The Parenthood star took to her Instagram account last night to show off her growing baby bump. In the first of two photos, Christensen is dressed to impress in a red jumpsuit, showing off an ample amount of cleavage. She wears her hair up in a high pony and bites her lip as she looks into the camera inquisitively. In that particular photo, it does not appear that the 35-year-old is with child.

But once fans swipe to the next photo in the series, Christensen changes both her outfit and the angle of the picture and fans are able to see a baby bump. The actress stuns in a red dress as she poses at a side angle and cradles her growing belly. Many of Christensen’s fans were quick to comment on the photo to send their congratulations to her and her husband, Cole. So far, the snapshot has already gained quite a bit of traffic with 17,000 plus likes as well as 940 plus comments.

“How beautiful you’re, lady in red. Congratulations you’re such a stunning person and great momma!!!”

“Omgosh the most adorable baby bump in a stunning dress I’ve ever seen,” another fan gushed over the photo.

A few other fans referenced Christensen’s past on the hit NBC show Parenthood with many fans confessing that they wish the show was still on the air. Countless other fans referenced her character on the show, Julia Braverman-Graham.

“Ahhhh Yay!!! Congrats❤❤ love you and wish parenthood was still on to watch you!! #JoeliaForLife but congrats.”

According to Us Magazine, Erika is already the proud mother of a 2-year-old daughter, Shane Maness. The actress recently shared a photo of Shane on her Instagram story to further gush to fans about her pregnancy. In the adorable picture, Shane was dressed in a “big sister” t-shirt along with a pair of sunglasses.

Many fans who follow Erika on Instagram know that she posts a lot of photos of her beloved daughter. Just last week, she shared a photo of the tot at the park riding a whale. Shane is all smiles for the photo as she rocks a backward cap, navy t-shirt, and patterned pants. The 2-year-old has a huge smile on her face as she clearly approves of the park visit, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Like her pregnancy announcement, this photo got a decent amount of attention with 2,800 likes and more than 20 comments. Many fans chimed in on how adorable the little girl is.

“She’s so big!! And so beautiful.”

Congrats again to the growing family!