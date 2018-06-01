Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Share PDA Pic On Instagram

The new couple shared an affectionate photo to their millions of followers

Ariana Grande set her fans into a frenzy after posting a photo cozying up to new boyfriend Pete Davidson to her Instagram account, which boasts over 120 million followers.

The 24-year-old pop star posted the photo to Instagram on May 31 of herself leaning into Davidson as he kissed her on the forehead.

“I thought u into my life,” Grande captioned the photo of the pair. “Woah! Look at my mind.”

Only a day earlier, the new couple had made headlines for officially confirming their relationship on Instagram in what was a very interesting way.

Stating “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” the SNL star posted the caption alongside a photo of the new lovebirds wearing matching Harry Potter outfits.

Since the reveal of their relationship publicly, Grande and Davidson have appeared to have been inseparable, having recently spent Memorial Day weekend with one another roasting marshmallows and cuddling close by a fire.

On top of this, the couple has also frequently been seen flirting with each other on social media, posting flirtatious comments to each other’s photos.

With news of her new romantic interest making headlines, Grande has encountered individuals who criticized her decision to move on so quickly following a break-up from long-term boyfriend Mac Miller earlier in the month.

Grande and Miller had caused a media frenzy after the release of the music video accompanying their 2013 collaboration “The Way”, in which the two are shown cozying up to one another and expressing similar displays of PDA to the one Grande exhibits now with Davidson.

The video led people to believe the pair were an item back then, despite both being in their own separate relationships at the time, but the flirtatious activity and closeness to one another culminated in the beginning of their actual relationship in August of 2016, right after the singer split from her previous boyfriend Big Sean.

Following the criticism, the “Break Free” singer responded to those commenting on her love life via her Twitter page on May 23, providing an explanation as to why she felt the need to end her “toxic relationship.”

She stated “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” referring to Miller’s recent DUI arrest.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed of this balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”