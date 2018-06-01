Stewart Weldon Arrested After Traffic Stop Yields Kidnapping Charges, Rape Allegations, And Dead Bodies

A broken taillight led the police to a strange tale of discovery.

Stewart Weldon, a 40-year-old man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was asked to stop by the police for a broken taillight. Instead, Weldon, who obviously had something to hide, led the officers on a car chase before eventually crashing into a police cruiser. Weldon then attempted to fight off a bunch of officers before he could be arrested. Two knives were also recovered from his pocket, but that was only the beginning of a strange tale of discovery for the police.

In the backseat of his car, officers found a woman with “grotesque and violent” injuries, including a possible fractured jaw, stab wounds, and “marks from being hit with a blunt object,” the police report stated. The woman, who was “crying uncontrollably,” told officers that Weldon had kidnapped her and held her captive at his Springfield home where he raped her repeatedly. She alleged that Weldon hit her with a hammer during that time. Although it is not clear how the alleged kidnapping came to be, police records state that the woman was an acquaintance of Weldon’s.

Police proceeded to charge the Massachusetts man with armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and carrying a dangerous weapon, according to People.

Hoping to corroborate the woman’s allegations with physical evidence, investigators obtained a search warrant for Weldon’s home — located on a “very busy” street — and registered to his mother’s name. But when they arrived to search his house, officers were in for an unpleasant surprise.

“It was a very noticeable and pungent odor that could be detected from the front of the home,” James Leydon, a spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said.

“It was a miserable stench emanating from the home.”

New details are emerging after three bodies were found at the home of a kidnapping suspect: Stewart Weldon was arrested three times in 2017, most recently after he was seen assaulting a woman. https://t.co/WOHYbwLGzm — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 1, 2018

Three days after Weldon’s arrest, officers found two bodies in and around the house on Wednesday. A day later, police found another body. So far, three dead bodies have been found on the property, which is co-inhabited by Weldon and other people. Hampden District Attorney’s office has so far not revealed the names of either the victims or the people who lived on the property, or even whether Weldon himself can be connected to the bodies, but Anthony Gulluni contends that additional charges for Weldon are definitely on the table.

“At this point, additional facts are coming in moment to moment,” Gulluni said. “Our expectation is that at least for the foreseeable future, he’ll be held.”

Weldon has pleaded “not guilty” even to the kidnapping charges, and he is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

Residents who lived on the same street as Weldon are shocked by the discoveries, but they told Boston Globe that the 40-year-old was antisocial.

“If they had never stopped him for the taillight, then no one would have known,” said Brenda Quinones, 23. “It’s just too creepy. People would still be walking by his house, and who knows if he would have gone after more women.”

She said he wouldn’t even wave when he saw her.

“A simple wave. A smile. Nothing from him. He wouldn’t even look your way,” she added.