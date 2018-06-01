‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Exposes Theresa, Tripp & Claire Comfort Each Other

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week state that things will be heating up in Salem. Relationships will be on the line, and big decisions will have to be made going in to next week’s batch of episodes.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) expose Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) for everything that went down in Mexico with Matteo. As fans will remember, Chloe was kidnapped by the same man who had been holding Theresa hostage. When the two women realized what was going on, they vowed to try to help each other escape.

However, Theresa seized an opportunity to get home to Salem without Chloe, and once she returned home, she didn’t tell authorities about Chloe’s whereabouts. In fact, she called Matteo to warn him that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) were on their way to Mexico to rescue Chloe. Now that Chloe has been rescued and is back home, she’s ready to confront Theresa about the entire ordeal and let Brady know just how ruthless his baby mama really is. Since Brady and Theresa’s relationship is fragile things could get rocky for the pair when he finds out what she did to Chloe.

In the latest #DAYS, Theresa makes a deal with the devil for her freedom.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/S7OXiATCLc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, both Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will find themselves feeling heartbroken. Tripp’s relationship with Ciara took a stunning turn when she told him she didn’t want to date any longer. While Days of our Lives fans know that Ciara is struggling with PTSD due to being raped by her former step-brother, Tripp has no idea why she’s pulling away. Meanwhile, Claire’s relationship with Theo has finally fizzled out, and she will look to her friend Tripp for comfort.

The only problem is, Tripp used to harbor some major feelings for Claire, and the two may cross the line while seeking solace in one another. If that happens and Ciara finds out, things will surely blow up between she and Claire, who already have so much bad blood between them.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) tries to decide whether or not he should seek out the cure for his amnesia. He’ll debate the topic with his boyfriend, Paul, who may be worried about what will happen in their relationship if Will remembers his former life with Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will also have some big scenes as she’ll come face to face with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) while she tries to figure out whether or not the former necktie killer has really turned over a new leaf, or if he is actually scamming everyone in hopes of being released from the mental hospital.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.