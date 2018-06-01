WWE Rumors: ‘Wrestling Observer’ Reveals Possible Date For Brock Lesnar’s Next Match

If the latest reports are accurate, that would have Lesnar more than easily breaking CM Punk's modern-day WWE record for longest world championship reign.

If the latest from WWE’s rumor mill is to be believed, it’s going to be quite a while before fans get to see Brock Lesnar’s next match. And as far as CM Punk’s record for longest world championship reign is concerned, it would seem that Lesnar might end up breaking that record by a few months.

Citing a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that WWE’s “tentative” plan is for Brock Lesnar’s next match to be a Universal Championship defense at SummerSlam, which takes place on August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. These plans, the publication added, are still far from being confirmed, and a lot might depend on whether Lesnar, who is currently serving a suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for positive drug tests before and after his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, re-enters the agency’s drug testing pool by June 30.

As speculated by the Wrestling Observer, the above date will be important for Brock Lesnar as far as his next WWE or UFC match is concerned, as re-entering the pool on June 30 would free him to return to the UFC, and perhaps fight at UFC 232 in Las Vegas on December 29. If he doesn’t re-enter by the end of June, that could mean he will be staying in WWE at least until SummerSlam, the report added.

As for Lesnar’s possible opponent at SummerSlam, should he be booked for that show, WrestlingNews.co speculated that the “obvious” choice would be Roman Reigns, who lost two Universal Championship matches against Lesnar in April, first at WrestleMania 34, then at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Bobby Lashley could be another candidate, as he has made it clear on multiple occasions that he would like to face the “Beast Incarnate” in the WWE. However, a separate report from Cageside Seats, which also cited information from the Wrestling Observer, noted that reigning Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is “apparently in the running” as well for the rumored Lesnar match at SummerSlam.

Regardless of whom Brock Lesnar’s opponent in his next WWE match may be, the possibility of that match taking place at SummerSlam with Brock’s Universal Championship on the line points to him having a much longer world title run than erstwhile record-holder CM Punk, who was WWE Champion for a modern-day record of 434 days. According to the Daily Express, Lesnar would break that record on June 12 if he remains Universal Champion by that date; should he still have the belt by August 19 at SummerSlam, that would put his reign at 503 days, allowing him to break the record by more than two months.