Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Host 2019 Met Gala, According To ‘Radar Online’

If the rumors are true, this could be the most glamorous event New York City has ever seen!

Rumor has it that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been tapped to host the 2019 Met Gala, the Academy Awards of the fashion world. Radar Online has reported that Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Magazine, would like The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to host the gala next year. “The MET ball is the Oscars for fashion. It is the most important red carpet in the world and next year Vogue wants Harry and Meghan to host the event,” Radar reported.

“Meghan is now the most important name in fashion. Every designer is trying to dress her and every editor is trying to get her on the cover,” the insider added. “Meghan grew up loving the fashion bible Vogue, now she gets a chance to be on its cover and host its most important event. How can she say ‘no?”

Markle has been applauded for her fashion choices since becoming engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017. The white-belted duster coat she wore for the couple’s first official photo op from independent Canadian brand Line The Label sold out within minutes, according to Express

A beaming Markle, in the white belted coat, clutched Harry’s hand with both of her hands as they posed briefly as she showed off her diamond engagement ring, which was designed by the prince himself. Copies of the stunning jewelry were available just days after the couple announced their intent to wed.

Prince Harry revealed that he knew Markle was “the one” from the first moment they met. “When did I know she was the one? The very first time we met,” the prince said during the couple’s first official interview together.

The site also reported that the Strathberry burgundy bag the former actress she carried during her first official visit with Prince Harry to Nottingham sold out within minutes.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duchess certainly has a love for fashion, which would place her in the right spot as a host for fashion’s biggest and most glamorous night of the year. The former Suits star was stunning in a Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy gown on her wedding day and later, upped her wow factor in a gorgeous white Stella McCartney wrap dress for her and Harry’s late-night wedding reception.

Although the alleged invitation by Vogue has not yet been confirmed, the choice of Harry and Meghan to anchor the prestigious fashion event would certainly make the yearly fete the hottest ticket in town.