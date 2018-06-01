'General Hospital' viewers will see Molly Burnett back as Maxie for a couple of episodes due to an illness Kirsten Storms suffered recently.

The General Hospital character of Maxie Jones West is facing a lot of stress right now as she tries to balance the arrival of her son James with the loss of his father Nathan and the bombshell revelation that Peter is really Henrik. Kirsten Storms has been doing an amazing job with her scenes these past few months, but viewers will want to brace themselves for a brief absence on the actress’ part. What’s the scoop?

General Hospital viewers know that Kirsten Storms has taken some extended breaks from the show over the past few years to deal with various health and personal issues. Recently, rumors started spreading that she was taking another hiatus from GH, but she quickly squashed those rumors. Storms isn’t leaving the role of Maxie or going on a long break, but she did need to step away for a couple of episodes due to a rough flu episode.

SheKnows Soaps shares that former Days of Our Lives star Molly Burnett will be playing the role of Maxie during Storms’ absence. It seems that Burnett will only need to appear in two episodes and they will reportedly air on Friday, June 1 and Monday, June 4.

Days of Our Lives fans know Burnett from her time playing Melanie on the show several years back, and as Soap Opera Digest details, this isn’t Molly’s first time playing Maxie on General Hospital. The actress also took over for Storms for a few weeks back in the summer of 2016 when Kirsten was away for a bit.

More recently, DOOL star Jen Lilley took over the role when Storms was taking care of some health issues. Lilley is back on Days as Theresa now, so it looks like GH turned to Burnett again for this quick, temporary recast.

What is Maxie facing over these next couple of episodes? General Hospital spoilers tease that Maxie will be feeling foolish during Friday’s episode, and this is almost certainly connected to the news about Peter. He may have delivered James during a panicked moment on the side of the road, but she’s feeling betrayed by him and it will definitely take some time for her to reconcile all of these difficult emotions.

Peter managed to get out of jail and someone attacked him, but General Hospital spoilers share that he’ll quickly visit Maxie at the hospital somehow before he faces what comes next. Viewers will surely be disappointed that they won’t get to see Kirsten Storms in these scenes, but they know that Molly Burnett will do a great job covering for Storms during this brief absence. Tune in to GH on both Friday and Monday to see the former Days of Our Lives star back on GH.