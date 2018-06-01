Is Drake Ready To Be A Dad? ‘Radar’ Reports He’s Prepping A Nursery For Baby Adonis

The "Gods Plan" rapper readies himself for a child to join his life.

After Pusha T released his tell-all diss track “The Story of Adidon,” numerous questions were raised about rapper Drake’s personal life. The bombshell song offered plenty of tidbits about the famed artist’s life, including Drake being photographed in blackface, medical conditions regarding his key producer, and the nature of his family & relationship between his mother and father.

None of these allegations, however, quite received the attention that the main bombshell in Pusha’s diss track did. The claim that Drake allegedly fathered a child with ex-porn star Sophie Brussaux, a woman the “Nice For What” rapper was reportedly spotted with last year in The Netherlands but spoke nearly nothing about aside from that encounter captured in photos by paparazzi.

Now, with Pusha’s allegations and the entire world curious to see if the diss proves to be fact, it seems as though Drake is legitimately preparing for the possibility that there could be a set of tiny feet running around his lavish California mansion very soon.

“He thinks he’s the baby’s father,” a source close to the rapper told Radar.

According to the source, “Drake’s already having work done at his house, converting rooms into nurseries and child-proofing his kitchen and pool,”

Drake allegedly hooked up with Brussaux last year, and she just recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Adonis, leading fans to believe the correlation between their encounter and the timing of the baby’s birth could mean that the child was the product of the “6 God.”

“Sophie’s Facetimed and texted Drake several pictures of the baby, and he thinks it looks like him,” the source went on to explain.

Now, he’s reportedly ready to take a DNA test.”This entire situation has made him calm down when it comes to partying, drinking and bringing girls to the crib after the club,” the source added.

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Despite this major revelation, a child is reportedly something Drake may not truly want at this point in his life due to his successful rap career, various corporate endorsements, as well as other business ventures.

But aside from this, the insider confirmed that the star would not abandon the child regardless if it did turn out to actually be his.

This all comes as Drake is gearing up for the release of his latest body of work Scorpion due sometime in June. The rapper has already released two leading singles off of the project, “God’s Plan” and “I’m Upset,” along with teasing fans with album-related merch as well as the tasteful use of the Scorpion throughout social media posts. He is also reportedly preparing for a launch of a new line of clothing and sneakers with Adidas, having left Jordan brand for the German sneaker manufacturer this year.