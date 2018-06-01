‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Will Not Be Tuning Into Scheana Marie’s Podcast

Stassi Schroeder isn't going to be wasting any time with Scheana's show.

Stassi Schroeder doesn’t have any plans to tune into her Vanderpump Rules co-star’s new podcast series.

During a recent interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Schroeder was asked about her thoughts on Scheana Marie’s Scheananigans and made it clear that she was not going to be wasting any of her time listening to the show.

“I only have so many hours in a day. Do you really think I’m going to set aside one of them to listen to Scheana’s podcast? Are you serious?” she asked, according to a report by Reality Tea on June 1.

Schroeder and Scheana enjoyed a brief friendship with one another years ago but after filming concluded on Season 5, that relationship came to an end and now, Schroeder claims they are nothing more than acquaintances. As she explained, they can be in the same room without fighting but when it comes to a friendship, they simply have nothing in common.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, it was Schroeder who was first awarded with her own podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi. Then, several months later, Scheana announced she would be following in her co-stars’ footsteps and launching a show of her own with Podcast One.

Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars are set to begin filming the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules this month and when they do, she may be welcoming her new boyfriend, Beau Clark, to the series. As fans have likely seen in recent months, Schroeder has been enjoying a new relationship with Clark and the couple recently visited Europe together for a weeks long getaway.

While Vanderpump Rules fans haven’t met Clark yet on the show, it makes sense that he would join the series due to his closeness with a number of her co-stars, including longtime friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute.

Prior to Schroeder’s relationship with Clark, she was involved in an odd and unhealthy relationship with Patrick Meagher, who first began appearing alongside her during the sixth season of the reality show. As fans will recall, Schroeder seemed to be acting much differently when she was around Meagher and later admitted that he kept her from being herself. Meagher also got on the backside of Lisa Vanderpump after making some inappropriate comments about her backside during the finale episode of Season 6.

Vanderpump Rules was renewed for a seventh season earlier this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.