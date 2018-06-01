Vanessa Trump Is Excited To Spend The Summer With Her Kids Post-Split

Vanessa Trump isn't letting a pending divorce from President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. dampen her excitement for some summertime fun with her kids.

Vanessa Trump has kept a pretty low profile since she filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., but it looks like the end of the school year and the beginning of summer has her feeling good and ready to return to social media. The mom of five just shared some cute snapshots of a couple of her kids and it looks like they’re all doing well despite the looming divorce.

Until this week, the last time that Vanessa Trump had posted her own posts on Twitter was back in late March. She did recently retweet Melania Trump’s latest post, as well as a post from her father-in-law President Donald Trump a few weeks ago. However, it seems that she’s feeling good about where things are at in her personal life right now and she felt ready to start sharing again.

Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter Chloe on Twitter and said that it was Chloe’s last day of school. Along with the adorable pictures, she said that it was time for some summer fun. In another Twitter post on Thursday, Vanessa shared that her little guy Spencer was now officially a kindergartener. Chloe and Spencer are the two youngest children of Vanessa and Don Jr.

It’s the last day of school for my Chloe Sophia ! Summer time fun here we come ! pic.twitter.com/DkUzw4AQVk — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) May 31, 2018

I’m very proud of my little man Spencer ! Welcome to kindergarten! pic.twitter.com/tmg2F8INAI — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) May 31, 2018

While the relationship between the estranged spouses is said to be somewhat tense, it seems that Don Jr. sees quite a bit of his children too. He mostly posts about politics on his Twitter page, but he did recently share an adorable photo of Chloe with their dog Bella. He also put up a video on Instagram showing daughter Kai at the batting cages, noting that she’s great at every sport she tries.

Vanessa didn’t detail what kind of plans she has for the summer with her kids, but back in March, she did share a photo of Spencer and Chloe playing in the sand, noting that they are “definitely beach babies.” While Trump and her children are still based in the New York area, it seems likely that they’ll do some traveling and embrace the best that summer has to offer while all of the kids are out of school.

Is Vanessa Trump ready to post more often again on social media after taking a break after the news of her divorce emerged? Her Twitter followers will have to stay tuned to find out, but it looks like she’s ready to enjoy a lot of quality time with her kids and is feeling open to sharing a bit of it again.