Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Reportedly Loved Meeting Queen Elizabeth

Sources say the meeting with the monarch was the highlight of Mrs. Ragland's weekend - after watching Meghan marry Harry, of course.

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, has a favorite memory from the weekend of the Royal Wedding two weeks ago – OK, a second-favorite memory, after watching her daughter say “I do” to the love of her life. And that memory is meeting Queen Elizabeth, Us Magazine reports.

Even five years ago, the notion that the 61-year-old L.A. yoga instructor would ever be in the same room with the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, or any member of any European royal family, would have been unthinkable. But then her daughter started secretly dating the fifth (now sixth) in line to the throne, and the rest, as they say, is history. Literally: in the 230-plus years that the United States of America has been a thing, no American has married into the British Royal Family.

Of course, for an American such as Doria, the British Royal Family is an enigma, and all of the rules, regulations, customs, and courtesies regarding how one must behave in the presence of royals would have been, well, foreign to her.

To that end, her now son-in-law, Prince Harry, came to her aid. Rather than regale his mother-in-law with a long list of rules to obey (that job almost certainly went to some anonymous staff member at Kensington Palace), Harry warmed up Meghan’s mom to his grandmother by telling her stories of what his “Nan” meant to him, says a source.

“It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvelous job of preparing her [with] what to expect.”

Queen Elizabeth prominently featuring sweet photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Buckingham Palace. https://t.co/mAu4qrDqaY pic.twitter.com/zkU2bEM7p0 — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2018

With the niceties and prep work out of the way, on May 18, the day before the Royal Wedding, Mrs. Ragland and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II met for tea, joined by Prince Harry.

It was the highlight of her weekend (apart from the wedding proper, of course), says the source.

“Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say ‘I do’ to the man she loves, was meeting the queen.”

The meeting with the Queen followed several other meetings Mrs. Ragland had with other members of the Royal Family, including Harry’s dad and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Meghan’s brother- and sister-in-law, Prince William and Duchess Kate; and Meghan’s nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis, having just been born a couple of weeks earlier, likely wasn’t in a mood to receive company.