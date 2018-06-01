Kendall Jenner Spotted With Ben Simmons After Rumors He Cheated On Tinashe

Kendall Jenner’s love life is making headlines once again. Earlier this year, she was linked to Blake Griffin. Back in February, Jenner was mentioned in a palimony suit that was filed against the basketball player by his ex-girlfriend. The two reportedly split after that, but now, Kendall is being linked to someone new.

While Kendall Jenner has been spotted out with a new man, it isn’t as cut and dry as fans have hoped. According to the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was seen out and about with Ben Simmons Wednesday night. The two appeared to be trying to keep a low profile. After a night on the town, they retired to a hotel in the early morning hours.

Ben Simmons has been linked to Tinashe recently, and now, there are speculations he may have cheated on her with Kendall Jenner. This is similar to the claims made by Blake Griffin’s ex-girlfriend except there are no children involved in this instance. Jenner has remained quiet about her love life in the past, and it is likely she will continue to remain private moving forward. When news broke about Simmons hooking up with Kendall, Tinashe’s brother took to social media to slam the basketball player.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 16, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Despite doing her best to keep her life out of the spotlight, Kendall Jenner ends up being the center of drama with the men she dates and their ex-girlfriends. She is the most private sister on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, something that has been discussed on several occasions. She is focused on her modeling career, and she travels all over to make her dreams come true. Jenner has always been independent despite being close to her family. If there is something she wants, she makes it happen.

It is unlikely there will be confirmation from Kendall Jenner regarding her relationship anytime in the near future. Ben Simmons is her rumored boyfriend for now, which is exactly how Blake Griffin was labeled when the two were spotted together before ending things earlier this year. Jenner likes to her relationships out of the spotlight given what has happened to her family in the past. This is understandable because of her high-profile status. After the photos snapped of Kendall and Ben out and about and heading back to a hotel early in the morning were released, speculation about their relationship has been everywhere. Right now, they are enjoying hanging out while also trying to keep a low profile and avoid the drama that comes along with celebrity status.