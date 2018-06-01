Trump Finally Breaks His Silence Over Samantha Bee Scandal, Slams TBS For Not Having Her Fired

After two days of silence, the President finally sent out a tweet regarding Samantha Bee and TBS

It was the word heard across the nation when Full Frontal host Samantha Bee called First Daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c**t” on her show Wednesday. As expected, the White House and the media immediately took aim at the 48-year-old host, calling her out for her disgusting choice of words. However, many people were surprised that Ivanka’s father, President Donald Trump himself, chose to remain silent amid all the media attention. The President is not one to shy away from his Twitter platform, so it was shocking when he didn’t immediately rush to avenge his daughter’s honor. Two days later, DailyMail reports that Trump finally broke his silence and sent out a tweet Friday morning, slamming Full Frontal network, TBS, for not firing Bee immediately.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Bee’s comment stemmed from recent heartbreaking reports that children were being separated from their parents who were attempting to cross the border illegally. The comedian went after the First Daughter for the fact that Ivanka had recently posted a photo of her with her son amid the reports, which many viewed as insensitive.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

The Inquisitr also reported that Bee issued a statement of apology on Twitter on Thursday following her deplorable comment made the previous day. In her statement, she acknowledged that she “crossed a line” and expressed her “deep regret.” Full Frontal network TBS followed suit and commended Bee for “taking the right action” in issuing a public apology. TBS proceeded to then remove Wednesday night’s episode from the internet.

However, despite the apology from both parties, the damage was already done. The Inquisitr went on to report that one of the show’s advertisement revenue sources, Autotrader, was the first to pull their sponsorship. The company issued a statement declaring that Bee’s comments were “offensive” and “unacceptable” and did not align with the company’s views.

After Autotrader pulled out, Sate Farm was the next to go. They issued a statement as well.

“We have asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements. We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values.”

In a not so surprising twist, Trump’s “double standard” comment was in reference to what happened with Roseanne Barr. After a number of racial and derogatory tweets, especially one made about former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett, ABC announced they were canceling Roseanne on Tuesday.

While many are slamming Bee, there are a number of people who are standing by her.

Good morning. Samantha Bee is a national treasure and one of the only exemplifications women have of anger in this country. She is our catharsis, mirroring our outrage. Comparing her words to that of Roseanne Barr, a complacent bigoted, is like comparing apples to rotting fruit. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 1, 2018

That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 31, 2018

Some Twitter users are even taking the opportunity to turn this scandal around onto the President himself.

I’m going to need all of the people who defended @realDonaldTrump’s “grab em by the p*ssy” comment as “locker room talk” but are so outraged about @iamsambee using the word “c*nt” to sit down and be quiet.#FridayFeeling — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 1, 2018

If Samantha Bee should immediately be barred from TV for on one occasion using the c-word to describe another woman, how quickly should a president be impeached for sexually assaulting 19 women, defrauding contractors for decades, taking bribes and collaborating with our enemies? — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 31, 2018

As of right now, TBS has not made any formal plans to remove Full Frontal with Samantha Bee from its show line-up.