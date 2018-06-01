Rebel Wilson Praised For Positive Body Image Following Vogue Australia Cover Release

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' star practices body positivity.

Actress Rebel Wilson was praised for her positive body image in a glamorous cover shoot for Vogue Australia after being shut down by fat shamers who alleged the gorgeous pics were photoshopped. The Pitch Perfect 3 star revealed that it wasn’t any special photo editing that was done to make her look so glam. Rather she’s just practicing better eating habits.

“I just ate healthily and exercised for the month before the shoot, but then immediately after ate brownies!” Wilson tweeted in response to those to slammed her for her luxe look. “Oh and just so you can see the raw v’s the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot. So please don’t carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they’re not!”

Fans are loving the results of Wilson’s hard work. Several fans stated on Instagram that they are so proud of all her progress thus far. “What a beautiful picture,” one Instagram fan commented. “Such a kweeeeeeennn!!!!!!!” said another. “You’re gorgeous! Congrats on the spread crushed it,” noted still another fan.

This is not the first time that Wilson has had to address body image issues in the media. In 2015, she spoke to Hello Magazine about the stigma surrounding women who do not fit the traditional mold of beauty.

The actress made her mark in the world of comedy with roles in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, admitted that when it comes to food she refuses to deprive herself, whatever her mood. She said to Hello, “I love me some ice cream or dessert, and it comes at times when I’m happy or sad. So when I have an incredibly successful day, I want to celebrate and reward myself with food.”

“If I’ve had a sad or stressful day, food is also comfort. I once bought this hilarious slogan sweater that says ‘Food is my only friend’. I thought it was really cute,” she quipped.

The comedienne did remark that her life in Los Angeles affords her the opportunity to eat more healthily and that her outlook has been changed about nutrition. “Living in Los Angeles you learn a lot about health. I now drink green juices and I’m trying to do gluten-free,” she admitted. “But I don’t do it 100 percent – I’m not a maniac!”

In an Instagram post announcing her Vogue Australia cover, Wilson spoke about the experience. “I never would’ve thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl,” she wrote. “This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot!”