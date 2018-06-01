‘Teen Mom 2’: Is Adam Lind Losing His Home After His Latest Arrest?

Adam Lind is reportedly dealing with more than custody issues.

During recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, Adam Lind has been a hot topic for Chelsea Houska, who hopes to get stricter custody rules in place for his visitation with her daughter. Off-screen, he’s dealing with just as much drama after being arrested at the end of last month.

According to a Radar Online report on June 1, Lind was recently released after being taken into custody for an alleged stalking order violation and immediately met with major debt.

After receiving confirmation from the treasurer’s office in Minnehaha County, the outlet revealed that Lind owes $1,780.24 in property taxes for 2016 and is also behind on his 2017 payment, which is $858.61. The outlet also said that if Lind fails to pay these past due amounts, the county will take out a tax certificate and ultimately, Lind’s home could go into foreclosure.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 last month, Houska confirmed that Lind was past due on over $10,000 worth of child support and attempting to get his monthly payments lowered because he is currently unemployed.

Although Lind used to appear on Teen Mom 2, he chose to quit the MTV reality show a couple of years ago and has not made any cameos in the years since.

On May 28, Adam Lind was arrested in Lincoln County after he reportedly violated a stalking protection order taken out against him by one of his former girlfriends. As Radar Online explained, Lind was served warrants for violating a protection or no contact order and failing to pay support for one of his two minor children.

Lind is dad to 8-year-old Aubree, who he shares with Chelsea Houska, and 4-year-old Paislee, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur. Lind reportedly owes Halbur over $16,000 in back child support.

Following her troubled relationship with Lind, Houska moved on with Cole DeBoer and in October 2016, the couple tied the knot during a small ceremony in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Three months later, their first child, son Watson, was born and now, they are expecting a second child, a girl.

While Lind seemed to be settling down himself in 2017, his years-long relationship with Stasia Huber came to a screeching halt amid allegations of drug use and abuse and the former couple has remained estranged in the months since. They’ve also been making headlines in regard to the protection order she took out against him.

Teen Mom 2 Season 8B airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.