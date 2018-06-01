‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Discusses Walking Away On Instagram, Is She Leaving The Show?

Could Lala Kent be considering leaving 'Vanderpump Rules'?

They say that when a woman changes her hair, she’s on the verge of a major life change. So, could Lala Kent be considering walking away from her full-time role on Vanderpump Rules ahead of Season 6?

On Instagram on May 31, Kent posted a photo of herself giving the peace sign to the camera and speaking of how her father taught her to hold onto her worth, even when people refuse to acknowledge it.

“He always told me there are things much worse than walking away… like people not acknowledging your worth,” she explained to her fans and followers. “Don’t ever be afraid to walk away.”

As soon as Kent’s post was shared, her online audience began wondering what she was alluding to with her cryptic message. According to some, her statements could have meant that she is done with her role on Vanderpump Rules. However, according to others, her post could be a hint that she and boyfriend Randall Emmett have split up after nearly two and a half years of dating.

While a breakup is certainly possible, there haven’t been any recent signs that would suggest that there is any trouble in paradise between the couple. In fact, they’ve been sharing more photos of one another on social media than ever in recent weeks.

Lala Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are expected to begin production on the show’s seventh season later this month if they haven’t already.

While a camera crew has not yet been seen with any of the show’s stars, Kent and a number of her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Billie Lee, and Scheana Marie, have already been photographed at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based. Another group, including Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Jax Taylor, was seen spending time with Kent and her boyfriend over the Memorial Day holiday.

Although Kent and Emmett have been dating for more than a couple of years, Emmett has not yet been featured on any episodes of Vanderpump Rules and is not expected to make any cameos during the show’s seventh season. That said, he and Kent do appear to be in the midst of filming for another Bravo show, Flipping Out, which returns to the network for its 11th season later this year.

In recent social media posts, Kent and Emmett have been seen working with Jeff Lewis on a series of home renovations at their Los Angeles residence.