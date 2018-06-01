Scott Disick Spotted Flirting With Mystery Girl After Returning From Vacay With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick was spotted getting flirty with a woman who isn’t his girlfriend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended Kanye West’s album viewing party without girlfriend Sofia Richie on Thursday night. However, that didn’t stop Scott from packing on some PDA with a mystery woman.

According to a June 1 report by TMZ, Scott Disick was partying hard at Kanye’s big bash. Sources tell the outlet that Scott appeared to be “wasted” during the listening party and that he was seen flirting and touching a woman with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. Disick and the unidentified female were allegedly seen getting handsy for at least two of Kanye West’s songs.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 19, had posted photos from Nobu in Malibu, which is over 1,000 miles away from Kanye West’s party, which was held in Wyoming.

Hollywood Life reports that Scott Disick’s PDA with the mystery woman is confusing, to say the least. Disick recently returned home from a vacation with Sofia Richie, in which the couple traveled to St. Barts with Disick’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to celebrate his 35th birthday. However, just days after returning from the trip, Scott is seen in photos and video snuggling up to another woman.

Scott Disick Gets Handsy With Mystery Chick During Kanye Album Release https://t.co/IoZpB446kG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2018

Sources claim that Scott Disick was overheard telling the mystery woman that he was single, but neither he nor Sofia Richie has confirmed a split. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, insiders recently revealed that the couple has been getting very serious in the past few months and that things are “really good” between them.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is said to be completely done. Disick has allegedly moved on for good from his romance with the mother of his three children and has finally come to terms with the fact that they’ll never be together.

Before being seen looking drunk at Kanye West’s album listening party, insiders claimed that the Kardashian family was very proud of how healthy Disick has been, revealing that he has really toned down his party lifestyle.

“He’s not partying like he was just a year ago and seems to be in a healthier place mentally and physically. Everyone in the family is really happy with how he’s doing lately.”

It seems fans will be keeping an eye on Scott Disick and Sofia Richie in the coming weeks to see if there appear to be any signs of trouble for the couple.