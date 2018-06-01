Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Having A ‘Poop Party’ With Baby True

Khloe's revealing some of her biggest motherhood surprises.

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the surprises of motherhood and even joking about having what she described as a “poop party” with her 7-week-old daughter, True Thompson. Per a new report from People, Khloe took to social media this week to discuss her new role as a mom where she joked that she didn’t realize that she’d want to celebrate every time her daughter goes to the bathroom.

“One thing about motherhood that I didn’t know is that every time baby True goes potty, it is like a party in here and I cheer, and it’s like a poop party,” Khloe said in a new video posted to her Snapchat account on May 31.

“I go, ‘Oh my Gosh, Mama, I’m so proud of you! You went potty!’ The joys of motherhood,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then added of the celebratory mood she’s in whenever she has to change baby True’s diaper.

The outlet reported that Kardashian explained that she reason she’s actually happy to have to change a diaper is because she know that True – her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – is healthy and her digestive system is all running smoothly.

“It’s the little things that make us happy. Because I know her tummy’s feeling good and her digestive system is working,” Khloe then continued in the video she shared with fans via the social media site this week.

“I didn’t know these things would excite me,” she added. “My, how things have changed.”

Khloe’s latest confessions about her love of motherhood and the surprising moments that have come along with little True comes amid the new mom appearing to have been become a little more open about her new role of mom on social media.

Though the reality star refrained from sharing photos of her daughter for the first few days of her life, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Kardashian gave fans a peek at her bundle of joy on Instagram just last week when she posted a snap of herself holding her baby in her arms.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

As the baby slept, the star sweetly captioned the image, “Mommy’s Little Love.”

A few days later, Kardashian shared yet another brand new photo with her millions of fans which showed herself and her baby daughter together in celebration of Memorial Day on May 28.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian’s little sister posted a mother-daughter photo to Snapchat which showed True with a pink headband on her head as she faced away from the camera while Khloe smiled.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The snap showed Kardashian with patriotic stars and stripe bear ears on her head as part of the special Snapchat filter she chose as well as the words “Memorial Day” printed onto the adorable family photo.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the new photos came shortly after Khloe gushed about her little girl on Twitter as she celebrated her turning 1-month-old.