‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Reportedly Drops 35 Pounds, See Weight Loss Photos

Shannon Beador is sporting a revenge body.

Shannon Beador will reportedly be sporting some major weight loss when she and her co-stars return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 this summer.

“Shannon has lost 35 pounds so far since she started her weight loss journey and she looks amazing,” personal trainer Charlene Ciardiello, who has not worked with the reality star, told Radar Online on May 31.

In November 2017, the mother of three revealed that she was doing her best to lose the 40 pounds of stress weight she put on after filming the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County the previous year and had already dropped 25 of those pounds. As fans may recall, the 11th season of the show was difficult for Beador and her family due to allegations of abuse made against her now-estranged husband David by her co-star and former friend Vicki Gunvalson.

In addition to working out regularly, Beador has been eating healthy after developing her own QVC meal plan, Real For Real, which Ciardiello said is “very legit.”

“Her dishes combine the perfect amount of protein, healthy carbs and healthy fat,” the personal trainer explained.

According to Ciardiello, the meal plan developed by the reality star offers customers the perfect balance of smart, healthy choices and also allows them to enjoy a cocktail from time to time.

Below are a couple of recent photos of Beador and her impressive weight loss.

After putting on 40 pounds due to the stress of her marriage and allegations against her estranged husband David, Shannon Beador began working out with a trainer in Southern California and changing her eating habits. Right away, she began chronicling the weight loss journey on The Real Housewives of Orange County and on social media. She even had some help from her co-star, Tamra Judge, who owns a gym in Orange County.

For the past several months, Beador and her co-stars have been filming the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County with a number of potential new cast members. However, those cast members’ names haven’t been officially confirmed by Bravo. Instead, the network has been public with the fact that there are just four housewives who have returned to the show after Season 12, including Beador, Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd.

Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, and Peggy Sulahian announced their exits from the show earlier this year.

No word yet on a premiere date for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.