Kanye West References Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal On New Album, Says Khloe Kardashian Almost Left Him

Kanye West’s new album, Ye, is tackling some tough subjects. The rapper is reportedly singing about his family drama in new tracks, including a reference to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship drama.

According to a May 31 report by Hollywood Life, on Kanye West’s track, “Extacy,” he raps the line, “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle, that what almost got Tristan single.” Fans are loving the Kardashian references on the album already, as it’s being revealed he also references his wife, Kim, on the record.

The new album hasn’t been released yet, but Kanye West did hold a special album listening party for some journalists, friends, and even other celebrities. Stars such as Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, and 2 Chainz all headed to Wyoming, where Kanye has been hard at work on his music, to listen to the brand new songs before anyone else.

Entertainment Tonight reports that it was Chris Rock who introduced the album at the listening party, saying, “Hip-hop is the first art form created by free black men, and no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West.”

Meanwhile, West also allegedly spoke out about him and wife Kim Kardashian’s marriage issues on the album with lyrics like, “Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all, I had to calm her down ’cause she couldn’t breathe, I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave. This what they mean when they say ‘For better or for worse, huh?'”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple has been apart for weeks now as the rapper has been in Wyoming in the studio, and Kim has been back home in L.A. with the couple’s three children, North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 4 months.

“4 years down and forever to go ….Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” Kim Kardashian wrote on social media to celebrate the couple’s big day, which the allegedly spent apart.

It seems Kanye West is drawing major interest with his new album, Ye, and fans can’t wait to hear it. In addition, everyone wants to know if the rapper will be referencing any more of the Kardashian family drama since there seems to be plenty of it.