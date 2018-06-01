John Cena, Nikki Bella Back Together After ‘Publicity Stunt’ Breakup, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Was their heartbreaking split all to boost ratings?

Nikki Bella and John Cena have reportedly reunited for good. Less than two months after their surprising breakup which occurred just three weeks before their scheduled wedding, Radar Online reported that the entire episode was a “publicity stunt.”

The website stated, “to boost their popularity, the two were pulling outrageous publicity stunts.” It backed up its statement by quoting a source who remarked to Radar, “John and Nikki live in the overly scripted and dramatic world of World Wrestling Entertainment, so they’re both well practiced in the rehearsed world of reality TV.”

In a fashion worthy of reality television, just three weeks before heading down the aisle into a life of wedded bliss, Bella and Cena unceremoniously split.

“Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another,” reported Us Weekly.

Radar reported that the breakup was a publicity stunt to boost ratings for the eighth season of Bella’s E! reality series Total Bellas. “The timing couldn’t have been better for the show,” said a TV insider to Radar. “All of this has played out like a very Kardashian-like drama. That’s reality TV at its finest.”

E! News reported that Bella is still drawn to Cena and that she still cares for him very much. The two ran into one another backstage at the taping of WWE’s Raw 25th anniversary event in NYC. Although there was some initial awkwardness between the two, the former couple hugged one another and then revealed for the cameras the depth of their feelings for one another.

“John, I mean he’s like a frickin’ magnet to me and it’s like my heart sinks so deep into my stomach,” Nikki remarked. “Like I feel like I don’t even know how to breathe as if my lungs are filled with fluid.”

“I’m supposed to stay away from you,” John admitted in a scene where he and Nikki reunited after several weeks apart. “It’s taking every fiber of my being not to text or call you. I’m just trying to do the right thing.” “I miss you so much,” John told Nikki, who replied, ” I miss you too.”

Total Bellas airs on Sundays on E! Entertainment.