Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body In New Video

Lindsay is taking a dip in the pool in a skimpy white bikini.

Lindsay Lohan is looking happier and healthier than ever while showing off her impressive bikini body in a new video posted to her Instagram account. Daily Star reported that Lohan shared the video with her 6.4 million followers on the social media site on May 31, which showed her taking a dip in the pool in white two-piece.

The new clip – which has already received more than 565,000 views on the social media site and appears to be a promotional video for the Lohan Beach House which is located in Mykonos, Greece – shows Lindsay swimming in her white two-piece as well as lying beside a pool while looking pretty seductively at the camera.

Lindsay shared an inspiring message for millions of followers in the caption of her latest upload, which showed her emerging from the water in her skimpy bikini.

Beginning her message to fans with the hashtags #lohanbeachhouse and #mykonos, Lohan discussed how important it is for her to give back to others and how grateful she is for the opportunities she’s been given.

“Life is precious, we must not take advantage of what we are given,” the Mean Girls and Freaky Friday actress wrote in the caption of the clip she shared with fans this week. “We must take the tools of our experiences and use those tools to give back to others. No [judgement]. Just be #grateful.”

The video also featured a number of bikini-clad models taking a dip in the sea.

Fox News reported earlier this week that Lohan Beach House is actually the name of a nightclub the star is opening in Greece, where she already has another club in her name. Lindsay and her business partner previously opened a location in Athens and have plans to expand once again soon by opening another venue in Rhodes.

As the Inquisitr previously stated, Lohan’s friend and Greek restaurateur Dennis Papageorgiou is the co-owner of the Athens club the star is promoting on Instagram. The twosome opened their first club together two years ago in 2016.

Lindsay’s new bikini-sporting video promoting her latest nightclub opening comes shortly after Daily Mail posted a number of candid paparazzi snaps of the former party girl enjoying the sun in the European country on May 30.

The site reported that Lindsay was sporting another bikini in the paparazzi photos – this time a black number – but covered up a little more as she soaked up the sun by wearing a black crochet dress over the top of her swimwear.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Back in November 2017, the Daily Mail also shared photos of Lohan looking happy and healthy in another bikini during a trip to Thailand where she showed off her impressive bikini body in a purple swimsuit as she hit the beach with some friends.

The star then continued to share a number of snaps of her own from her trip on Instagram, including many showing her sporting different bikinis and swimsuits as she enjoyed the sunshine.