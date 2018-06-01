Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Possible Bachelor/Bachelorette Party Could Mean Wedding Coming Soon

Josiah Duggar will be getting married soon, but no one really knows the exact date.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are keeping fans guessing as to when their wedding will happen. There have been many different speculations, but nothing has panned out just yet. However, there may just be some recent clues that the engaged couple may have had, or will be having, a joint Bachelor/Bachelorette party. InTouchWeekly has shared a few social media photos that may have proved some type of party was indeed happening in Arkansas.

When there is a big Duggar get together with friends as well as family, that usually means that there is a special celebration. With the spotlight on Josiah and Lauren’s nuptials coming up, a Bachelor party comes to mind. Lawson Bates, who is a family friend, had posted a photo of him holding Josh and Anna’s youngest child, Mason. Anna even commented saying that she enjoyed having him in town and that Mason loved it as well.

There is also another photo that the groom-to-be posted on Instagram showing him and Lauren having a summer picnic. They are not alone in the photo. There are three young boys with them, and they don’t look like any of the Duggar kids either. This looks like their picnic time was not just a romantic thing just for the two of them and they certainly didn’t look like their typical chaperones either. It could have been all a part of a big celebration before the wedding.

In keeping with the traditional Duggar timeline when it comes to engagements and weddings, there is usually a three- to four-month gap between the two big events. This couple had announced their engagement in March and ever since then, fans have been trying to guess when the big day will take place. One date that was mentioned was August 28. Then an insider had supposedly said that the wedding date was actually June 30, according to a Facebook page called Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray. If that wasn’t enough to get your head spinning, another date that was thrown out there is New Year’s eve. That would certainly be a long stretch for any Duggar to wait that long to get hitched.

With the new photos of some kind of party going on, it stands to reason that maybe Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson just had their joint Bachelor/Bachelorette celebration or are about to have one coming up. That also means that possibly the June 30 wedding date was correct. That would be right on track with the timeline of having the party about a month before they walk down the aisle.