‘Little People, Big World’s’ Jacob Roloff Slams Family’s ‘Shallow’ TLC Series In New Book Says ‘Radar Online’

His harsh words about documenting his young life in front of the cameras.

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff has slammed his family’s wildly popular TLC series in a new tell-all book titled Out To See according to Radar Online. In the book, Roloff admits he found it “difficult” to grow up on-camera with the world watching his every move.

“Among so many things, I simply did not want this ridiculous reality TV to use up so much of my time, lest it leave too deep an imprint on my ability to influence the world otherwise,” Jacob reportedly said in the book. “I did not want this imposition to become my identity, and so I rebelled in the manner that I did, and eventually exited the show.”

The former TLC star also revealed that starring in the wildly popular series turned his fellow family members, including mom Amy, dad Matt, brothers Jeremy and Zack and sister Molly, into “shallow” characters.

“The entire concept of reality TV is strange because, as a viewer, you are subscribing to a particular illusion — that you are witnessing and being let in on the secrets of the subjects’ lives,” he remarked in the books. “In reality, you are being shown a shallow character and only what someone else approves of, in relation to narrative and talking points.”

Roloff continued to explain that LPBW show depicts the family the way the network wants them to be seen, rather than the way they truly act in everyday life. Therefore, he feels what fans are getting is an illusion of reality rather than the real thing.

“This was my meaning in saying the ‘Roloff Characters’ in the past; not that the real people are characters or deliberately acting, but whichever Roloff you think you know is in a fact shown character—sculpted specifically to entice and convince you to keep this channel on,” he remarked, according to Radar.

The former reality star stepped away from filming the TLC show in 2014 after almost ten years in front of the camera. He continued to show his displeasure towards the series even after stepping away from the spotlight. In 2017, Roloff blogged that the show was “staged” and “fake.”

In the years since he left the series, Jacob Roloff has had his own share of difficulties. Radar noted that Roloff revealed he was expelled from his high school but does not reveal the reason why. He later earned his GED and met now-fiancee Isabel Rock.

Roloff revealed that shortly after he turned 18, he revealed and Rock moved in together after dating only a few months. “We have been virtually inseparable in the four years since, and I’m eager for a lifetime more.”