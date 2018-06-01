Joanna Gaines Shares Romantic Throwback Photo In Honor Of 15th Wedding Anniversary To Husband Chip

The 'Fixer Upper' star quipped 'here's to fifty more!'

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines shared a sweet and sentimental throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her 15th wedding anniversary to husband Chip. The pregnant HGTV star relived the significant milestone in their relationship with her millions of followers.

The home improvement expert star shared a black and white portrait of herself and Chip on the social media site from their wedding day to celebrate the milestone on May 30. “It’s been a good fifteen years @chipgaines Here’s to fifty more,” Joanna penned in the Instagram caption.

In the sweet photo, Chip is seen giving Joanna a kiss on the cheek as they ride off in a car decorated with a kitschy handmade sign reading, “Just Married.” The couple wed at the Earle-Harrison House in 2003 and honeymooned in New York.

Chip also recalled the day the couple was wed on his Twitter account, dedicating a poem to his bride of 15 years. The soon-to-be father of five said he didn’t know where the time went but looked forward to the couple’s continued future together.

“15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!” he wrote.

The couple is parents to four children; Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8. They are expecting their fifth child, a son, this year. They met in 2001 while she was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas. Chip was a businessman.

The couple remarked that despite their busy work and family life, they always make sure to carve out some private time as a couple, sharing a date night once a week. “Chip and I have a standing date night once a week. We usually choose to stay close to home and rotate through our favorite dinner spots [in Clifton, Texas],” Joanna said in the summer issue of their Magnolia Journal magazine.

Chip and Joanna run Magnolia Marget at The Silos in Waco Texas, Magnolia Table, head up a line for Target named Hearth and Hand, own and manage The Elite Cafe in Waco, several vacation getaway rentals in their hometown and create and edit the magazine, The Magnolia Journal.

Joanna also has a collaborative line of home accessories that sell both at Pier 1 and Bed Bath and Beyond and a paint line with KILZ. All this while writing bestselling books (including Chip’s “Capital Gaines,” the couple’s collaborative effort titled “The Magnolia Story” and Joanna’s new cookbook “Magnolia Table.”)

The couple recently wrapped their final season of Fixer Upper on HGTV.