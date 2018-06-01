Nina Dobrev Rocks A Revealing Nude Bikini And Strikes A Similar Pose To Nikki Reed During Costa Rica Trip

Nina Dobrev recently returned from a trip to Costa Rica, and it looks like the former star of The Vampire Diaries star had a blast with a large group of friends. She made sure to show off her impressive bikini body on Instagram, and she also proved that she’s just as athletic as her ex’s wife.

On Tuesday, Nina Dobrev, 29, took to Instagram to share a snapshot that was taken during her fun Costa Rican vacation. She’s rocking a skimpy nude two-piece in the image, which is definitely not your average bikini photo. The daredevil actress decided to add an element of danger to her vacation picture by climbing on top of a platform that was part of the railing of her hotel balcony. She then grabbed a rafter on the roof and pulled her legs up in a leaping pose. The shot was taken rather high up in the air, as evidenced by the thick canopy of trees far below her in the background.

“Completely Candid photos,” Dobrev captioned a two-photo slideshow that also included a shot of her standing on the platform.

Some of the star’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe that she risked falling off the balcony to take the death-defying photo.

“Girl you crazy, I would cry just standing on that balcony,” wrote one fan.

“If you had made mistake doing this Nina how far would you have fallen to the ground?” remarked another concerned commenter.

Completely Candid photos A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 29, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

Nina Dobrev’s photo was strikingly similar to one that Twilight star Nikki Reed, 30, posted on Instagram just one day earlier. Reed is also rocking a bikini in her snapshot, but the fit mom has paired her bathing suit top with a pair of blue jean shorts. Reed is much closer to the ground than Nina, and she’s upside down.

Unlike Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed is not alone in her snapshot. To perfectly execute her pose, she needed a little assistance from her husband Ian Somerhalder. The 39-year-old actor helped his wife show off her athletic skills by lying on the ground, grasping her shoulders, and holding her up above him. Reed braced herself by placing her hands on Somerhalder’s thighs, and she spread her legs in a position almost identical to Nina Dobrev’s balcony pose. The photo was taken in a sandy desert, and it was part of an Instagram slideshow that included a shot of Somerhalder holding Reed up on his feet while she bent over backwards to give him a kiss. As noted by the Daily Mail, Nikki just gave birth 10 months ago.

Desert kisses ???? A post shared by Nikki Reed (@nikkireed) on May 28, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

As all hardcore fans of The Vampire Diaries know, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev played lovers on the show and dated in real life. Their split devastated fans, and, as reported by Glamour, rumors eventually began circulating that Nina was jealous of Nikki’s marriage to Ian. However, it’s likely that Nina’s decision to post a bikini photo that was so similar to the one shared by Nikki was simply a coincidence, not an effort to compete with the new lady in her ex’s life. Nikki has denied claims that she and Dobrev are feuding, and she’s even shared photographic evidence that she and Ian’s ex-girlfriend get along.

Fans of the threesome can only hope that someday they’ll all get back together and do some of those impressive acrobatics as a trio.