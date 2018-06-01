WWE Announces David Arquette Is Returning To In-Ring Action And Twitter Goes Nuts

The WWE reported that the former WCW champion is making a return to the ring, fans and industry professionals took to Twitter, and many of them supported the ‘Magic Man.’

The WWE recently tweeted that actor, producer, director, writer, fashion designer, and former WCW world heavyweight champion David Arquette will be returning to the squared circle. The WWE was reporting on the news that David Arquette recently shared on The Wendy Williams Show. As seen in the video below, the Scream actor was more than excited to be a guest of Wendy Williams, and even more pumped to make a special announcement.

After Williams complimented David Arquette, telling the multi-talented artist that he looks good, he said he just started working out because he has a really big announcement, and then he stated that he will be returning to professional wrestling. A wrestling promotional photo was shown of David “Magic Man” Arquette, which you can see in the video below, and the wrestler said he was playing with that name as a new gimmick.

He then explained that he was doing a promotional in WCW in 2000 for his film Ready to Rumble, and he ended up becoming the champion. He remarked that ever since then he has been trolled on the internet and said he wants to bring respect back to his name. He then explained to the audience that many fans blamed him for being partly responsible for the downfall of WCW, and he remarked that maybe he did have something to do with it.

But many pundits and industry professionals have stated, including many individuals who worked for WCW at the time, that’s simply not true. In 2000, Vince Russo was the primary writer for the defunct promotion, and ratings were dropping consistently throughout that era; views started to decline in 1999 after Vince arrived, and ratings plummeted the following year (the same year the company folded).

Russo scripted the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to change hands an unprecedented 25 times in 2000, including putting the belt on himself. This hot-potato booking lessened the importance of the coveted title, the same championship that was once held by Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Savage, Goldberg, and Sting.

@TNACreative #ThingsBetterThanNikkisReign Vince Russo as WCW World Champion. pic.twitter.com/Vf4k4oufEh — Rose Colored Cam Is Absolute Garbage (@itscamsucka) August 28, 2015

The comedian winning the title certainly didn’t do them any favors, but ratings reveal that WCW was already on a steep decline before the actor held the belt. But if people still want to put blame on the decision to have the filmmaker become champion, many feel that responsibility should be put on the shoulders of the decision maker, Vince Russo, and not the entertainer. As a longtime wrestling fan, David Arquette didn’t want to become champion. He felt it would be an insult to the industry but caved when Russo booked it. To this day, the former WCW writer feels it was a solid decision.

Is @DavidArquette planning a return to championship glory?! The former #WCW Champion is ready for a comeback! https://t.co/cc4YyYcHi4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2018

WWE tweeted the announcement made on The Wendy Williams Show with a link to a WWE.com article teasing that he may end up in the promotion—and then Twitter lost its mind.

Well he was a key part of the downfall of WCW. Is that really someone who you want associated with your company? — Annie Bananas (@AnnieBananas84) May 31, 2018

But not everyone thought it was a bad idea, and Hurricane Helms, who wrestled for WCW during the Arquette era, defended the wrestler.

That is not true at all. Not even CLOSE to being true. And not even close to being a polite thing to say either. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 31, 2018

Yessss!!!! You wrestle and I’ll be in @WWENoWayJose conga line cheering you on! — Ashlee White (@AshleeWhite23) June 1, 2018

Even the professionals who didn’t like the “Magic Man” holding the title agreed that he has a deep respect for the industry. Though he may be a comedian, he takes the business very seriously.

Massive props to @DavidArquette who jumped right in & wrestled with the class all morning. He could have easily just come to hit a few moves, take some pictures & then leave. He didn't. He stuck it out & busted his butt for several hours. He has earned our respect! pic.twitter.com/iLS8MOXeXK — Ref Chris Sharpe (@RefChrisSharpe) May 20, 2018

WWE could have teased the entertainer coming to the company for numerous reasons; it could be because it’s simply an entertaining topic, or they may be gauging fans’ reactions since David Arquette wrestling for the company could help give them a boost in viewership, considering the company’s ratings have been on a dramatic decline over the last several years.