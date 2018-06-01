Garrett Yrigoyen Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Apologizes For Instagram Drama, ‘Will Take Better Care Moving Forward’

'Bachelorette' frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen is publicly apologizing for the 'likes' on his Instagram that have made many question his suitability for Becca Kufrin.

The Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen has been at the center of a viral and dramatic mess over his social media activity this week, and he is finally speaking out and apologizing. Many fans had become worried that lead Becca Kufrin could end up heartbroken by Yrigoyen if his personal tastes were in line with the Instagram activity that raised eyebrows, and now both Becca and Garrett have addressed the situation.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Garrett Yrigoyen came under fire after it was unveiled that his old Instagram account was connected with a lot of “likes” on controversial posts from other pages. The likes were all tied to memes or other Instagram posts that seemed to run quite contrary to Becca Kufrin’s ideals, and Bachelorette fans were anxious to get more information about the situation.

For the first few days after the situation made headlines, Yrigoyen stayed mum. He deleted the old Instagram account connected to the questionable activity and started a new account that didn’t reference the buzz. As the Inquisitr reported, Kufrin spoke out and said that she had gotten to know Yrigoyen and her other Bachelorette suitors for who they are, and not what a few social media posts would seem to say about them, and she hoped that viewers would do the same.

A post shared by Garrett Yrigoyen GY (@gy_yrigoyen) on May 31, 2018 at 4:22pm PDT

Finally, Thursday evening, Garrett put up a lengthy post on his Instagram page and apologized for what had happened. Yrigoyen says that he takes full responsibility for the activity that many found to be offensive and hurtful. The Bachelorette contestant says that he’s learned an “extremely valuable lesson” and he states that he’s working on becoming more educated and a better version of himself.

Garrett notes that he isn’t perfect, but he says he is committed to being better aware and informed on what he’s supporting both on social media and in his everyday life. Yrigoyen went on to admit that he never stopped to think about the power a simple Instagram like held and he doesn’t believe that the likes aren’t a true reflection of who he is.

“I am not the negative labels people are associating me with. For those who do know me, I am a sincere, genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgemental individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I meet and want everyone to find their happiness. I love to laugh often and enjoy seeing others do the same. I hope that some day you can get to know the real me and the man that I am.”

Yrigoyen closed the post by noting that he hopes others can learn from his mistakes of mindlessly liking content online that can be seen as being dehumanizing and degrading. Garrett shares that he doesn’t want his social media pages to define who he is, and he insists that he’ll work to be more cautious in all walks of life going forward. The Bachelorette star repeated that he was sorry for any offense and hurt he caused.

Is Garrett Yrigoyen’s apology enough? It seems clear from Becca Kufrin’s previous statements and posts that she feels comfortable with what she knows of him and where things stand. Based on the Bachelorette spoilers swirling about this season, that’s probably the most important thing to Garrett in all of this.

Season 14 is now airing on Monday nights and it’s clear there were big sparks of chemistry between Becca and Garrett from the moment they met. Fans hope his apology is truly sincere and that he might be the one who Kufrin says is her missing puzzle piece and new fiance.